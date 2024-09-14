Surprising New York Jets Defender Graded As Top 10 Pass Rusher
The New York Jets made a couple of moves to address their defensive line this past offseason, and the one that has worked out best so far is a bit surprising.
After a disappointing couple of years with the San Francisco 49ers, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw signed a one-year 'prove it' deal with the Jets.
It looks like it may have been a great move for him to make.
As Pro Football Focus released their pass-rusher rankings for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, Kinlaw finished with in the top 10 of all defensive linemen after his dominant performance against the 49ers' offensive line.
He was the fourth-highest ranked interior defender behind Dexter Lawrence, T'Vondre Sweat and Chris Jones. Some great company to be with for someone trying to turn his career around.
The 26-year-old picked up two pressures on 22 pass rush snaps. While he didn't walk away with any hits on Brock Purdy, he was still disruptive. He also finished the game with four tackles, all of them being designated as stops.
This type of production is a long time coming for the South Carolina Gamecocks product.
He played three seasons against SEC offensive lines and looked good doing it. He flashed his pass rush potential there.
Over those three years, two as a mainstay in the defense, he picked up 93 tackles with 18 going for a loss and 10.5 sacks. He forced three fumbles and broke up 10 passes.
His college production and athletic profile made him a very sought after player in the NFL draft. He didn't work out at the combine or his pro day, but that didn't hurt him much.
San Francisco ended up selecting him with the No. 14 overall selection in the 2020 draft.
Over his four seasons there, he never became a foundational player in their defensive line. He battled injuries in 2021 and 2022, making it hard for himself to make a mark.
To the 49ers' credit, there wasn't really a defensive tackle who broke out that was drafted after him. It just didn't end up being a very strong class at that position. Given how high they drafted Kinlaw, though, high expectations were always going to be hard to overcome.
The Washington, D.C. native was finally healthy for a full year in 2023, and it was by far his best season. He had 3.5 sacks and four tackles for a loss while only playing in less than half of the team's snaps.
Now, he's in New York where he will carry the biggest role of his career.
Things are off to a nice start in the new environment.