Three Free Agent Running Backs Not Named Kareem Hunt for Jets to Target
Last year, Dalvin Cook was the late-summer addition to the New York Jets' running backs room.
After a forgettable tenure, Cook is long gone as the Jets will seemingly rely on two rookies and an inexperienced second-year player behind RB1 Breece Hall on the depth chart.
Fourth-round draft pick Braelon Allen turned heads during open OTAs padless practices, but he's yet to play in an NFL game. Fifth-round rookie Isaiah Davis was a proven producer at the collegiate level, but takes a major step up in competition from the Division I FCS ranks. Meanwhile, 2023 fifth-rounder Israel Abanikanda failed to carve out a role last year and was shied away from in pass-blocking situations.
New York added undersized scat back Tarik Cohen, who hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2020, as a free agent in May. Should he make the team, Cohen projects as a contributor in the kick return game.
Add it all up, and it shouldn't be shocking if the Jets decide to kick the tires on one of the veteran free agent running backs who remain on the market.
Although trending downward, Cook came to the Jets as a four-time Pro Bowler. The current free agent market lacks options with such credentials.
Here are three available free agent running backs, not named Kareem Hunt, for New York to explore.
Cam Akers
The 25-year-old Akers is the youngest of the three featured free agent ball carriers. The Los Angeles Rams' 2020 second-round draft pick had his career sidetracked by a torn Achilles that costed him almost all of the 2021 season.
The Rams gave up on Akers last fall, shipping him to the Minnesota Vikings. Over six games with Minnesota, he carried 38 times for 138 yards and one touchdown. He has a 4.0 yards per carry career average.
Joshua Kelley
The 2020 fourth-round draft selection played out his rookie deal with the Los Angeles Chargers and has failed to land a second contract thus far. Kelley averaged only 3.6 yards per rush for the Justin Herbert-led offense.
Lacking burst, Kelley did not fare well when starting three games in place of an injured Austin Ekeler last year.
Latavius Murray
The 34-year-old Murray is as grizzled as they come, and he has publicly expressed the desire to keep playing. Last season, he totaled 419 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills but saw limited action down the stretch.
Although Father Time may be catching up with Murray, the consummate pro still offers value as a short-yardage back.