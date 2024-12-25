Three New York Jets Listed Among Top 50 Upcoming NFL Free Agents
The New York Jets are going to have an interesting offseason ahead of them with many questions to answer. With a long laundry list and poor results from this campaign, contract extensions for impending free agents doesn't seem like a part of this list.
With a mix of one-year deals and expiring multi-year deals, a handful of big names Jets players will likely be in new uniforms in 2025.
As the regular season winds down and many teams gearing up for the offseason, Pro Football Focus has released their list of the top 50 players set to enter free agency. There are three current New York starters on the lis.
6. CB D.J. Reed
Reed started out the season red-hot, but has had a pretty rough go of things over the second half. Still, he is expected to command a big pay day and it would be shocking to see the Jets give it to him.
The 28-year-old has 54 tackles this year with a sack and 10 passes defended. He has never been one to force a lot of turnovers, but has always been sticky in coverage and forces a lot of incompletions.
New York will have a huge hole to fill opposite of Sauce Gardner in the secondary next year.
12. EDGE Haason Reddick
The saga of Reddick and the Jets front office took over much of the last offseason. Now that he has played in eight games, it seems safe to say that none of it was worth it.
He has only logged one start and has just nine tackles with half a sack logged. While he has at least logged 10 pressures this year, eight of them came against the Houston Texans.
All of the drama that has been created around Reddick being met with poor results could scare away potential suitors. That being said, a team could also just chalk up his weak performance to a poor environment and the fact that he didn't start practicing until the season started.
29. OT Tyron Smith
Smith is an NFL legend that could very well end up in the Hall of Fame. Sadly, though, the five-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler hasn't been much of a difference maker for the offense.
He hasn't been horrid, but is more than expendable with Olu Fashanu already taking his job on the left side.
The 34-year-old has allowed 22 pressures and five sacks this season and hasn't played since week 10.