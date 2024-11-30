Three New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks Offensive Stars to Watch on Sunday
The New York Jets offense needs a jolt. Well, it’s actually needed it for a while.
While New York (3-8) has some good numbers on paper, it hasn’t translated in the win column this season as the Jets have lost seven of their last eight games since a 2-1 start. Now, they prepare to face Seattle on Sunday.
Yeah, little has worked out. That’s why the Jets are looking for a new head coach and general manager after the season. Well, the offense isn’t the ONLY reason.
Seattle (6-5) enters the game with a playoff berth on the line, as the Seahawks are tied for the lead in the NFC West and hold a tiebreaker over Arizona. But, the division’s other two rivals are one game back. So, every win matters to Seattle right now.
Here are the offensive players to watch for both teams entering Sunday’s game.
New York Jets
QB Aaron Rodgers
So now Rodgers isn't sure if he'll play in 2025, but he says his first choice is to play for the Jets. Whether the Jets want him back will be up to new leadership.
Right now, Rodgers has 2,442 yards passing with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Those are solid numbers, but not the numbers he would post in his prime. In other words, the Jets paid for more.
He’s taken 26 sacks and he’s not a threat to throw downfield. Scheming for Rodgers is easier defensively, which means play-caller Todd Downing needs to get more creative to put the soon-to-be 41-year-old in position to make plays.
WR Garrett Wilson
Wilson’s goal is to cross 1,000 yards receiving for the third time in his career. There’s no reason to think it won’t happen. He has 69 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns, and he’s been targeted more than 100 times this season.
He's not racking up many yards per catch, but he's in line for the best year of his career as long as he continues to play to his season averages. New leadership will decide if he gets his fifth-year contract option. The answer, obviously, should be yes.
RB Braelon Allen
Breece Hall's status is unclear as he's dealing with an injury he suffered against Indianapolis. That could allow the Jets to hand more carries to their rookie.
Allen has rushed 62 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns and in stretches he's shown real potential.
Hall is the clear No. 1, but as a non-first round pick, next season is his last under contract. A new general manager and head coach will decide Hall's future, but the coaching staff would be smart to get Allen some additional reps down the stretch.
Hall was getting reps as of Thursday, so it’s encouraging that he’ll be available in some way.
Seattle Seahawks
QB Geno Smith
The Jets know Smith well. Or, one should say the Jets know the old version of Smith. The new version is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.
He’s resurrected his career with the Seahawks, earning NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors and two Pro Bowl nods. He leads the NFL in completions and yards passing per game (275.9).
While he's completing nearly 70% of his passes, one thing to note is that he's thrown 12 interceptions. That's in your area for the Jets to scheme for on Sunday.
RB Kenneth Walker III
Watching Walker play, one can't be helped but be reminded of Hall. The pair are similar in that they're as capable running the football as helping in the passing game.
Much of what Seattle wants to do offensively flows through the 24-year-old. He's rushed for 493 yards and seven touchdowns, while also catching 36 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown. He’s been targeted 42 times, so he’s not likely to drop the football when it’s thrown his way.
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle has a talented group of wide receivers, many of which are NFL veterans. But the young pup from Ohio State, the same alma mater as Wilson, is having a terrific season.
Smith-Njigba leads the Seahawks with 66 catches for 755 yards and four touchdowns. Like Wilson, he's been targeted frequently, a team high 93 times.
D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are more adept at stretching the field. So Smith-Njigba has emerged as a terrific possession target for Smith. Like Wilson, he will need to be monitored closely on Sunday.