Three Questions Jets Must Answer Against Aaron Rodgers, Steelers
The NFL schedule-makers were cookin’ when they drew up a Week 1 battle between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. The quality of football might not amaze, but no one seems to care, as it’ll be a drama-fueled ordeal with delicious narratives all around. Aaron Glenn will be making his long-awaited head coaching debut against a future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers, whom Glenn and GM Darren Mougey excommunicated from the Jets’ universe before even decorating their new offices.
And don’t forget about Justin Fields, who’ll be looking to show Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin why he was wrong to push Fields to the bench last season. Egos will be on fire, MetLife Stadium will be rocking with delusional optimism, and a football game will also be taking place. Whichever team can block out the noise and focus on execution will come out victorious.
What does that look like for Gang Green? Here are three questions Glenn’s boys must answer against Pittsburgh.
3 critical questions Jets must answer against Steelers
Can Justin Fields keep a defense honest with his arm?
Fields is probably the character least likely to get caught up in the drama mentioned above. He seems like a guy who has genuinely moved on from last season, and while there will certainly be a revenge factor in the back of his mind, that isn’t the main storyline with Fields.
It’s Fields’ arm — not his emotions — that the Jets should be concerned about, especially if the Steelers choose not to be. If New York’s preseason revealed anything about the team’s offense, it’s that it will be a run-heavy attack … out of necessity. Fields didn’t always look solid as a passer in preseason, and you have to think Pittsburgh will dare Fields to beat them in the air.
Of course, the less convincing Fields is as a passer, the more New York’s running game suffers, as Pittsburgh will feel free to overload the line. The first quarter will be key for Fields and the Jets’ offense in terms of dictating things. If Fields can connect on a few throws early, Pittsburgh might be forced to re-evaluate Plan A.
Is the Jets’ new-look secondary good enough to contain Aaron Rodgers?
The uncomfortable reality for Jets fans is that Sauce Gardner is the only proven stud in their secondary. Elsewhere, there are question marks. Rodgers is a masterful tactician and has had multiple weeks to prepare for this matchup — that’s terrible news for the Jets and their secondary, which is still getting used to one another.
Facing Rodgers would have been an easier task later in the season, when his 41-year-old body was a bit beat up from the grind of the campaign and he had less time to prepare for Gang Green. Instead, Rodgers will be at his healthiest and sharpest in Week 1. The Jets’ secondary can only hope that Rodgers and his offense will also suffer from some of the rhythm issues that come with new teammates.
Can Jets rookies step up and contribute right away?
The Jets need rookies like tight end Mason Taylor and offensive tackle Armand Membou to be good right away, and they’ll be stepping into a pressure-cooker in Week 1. Both players will be targeted and tested early by Pittsburgh’s defense. If Membou has any jitters, it won’t bode well for a line that is already down Alijah Vera-Tucker.
Taylor doesn’t need to turn into Antonio Gates on Sunday, but he does need to fulfill his role, mainly as an effective blocker. Then again, Taylor wasn’t listed as the starting tight end for Sunday, so maybe he won’t be much of a factor.
