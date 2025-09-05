Three Reasons Jets Could Have Disasterclass Against Steelers
The New York Jets have a brand new identity entering the new season. Darren Mougey. Aaron Glenn. Justin Fields. From top to bottom, the Jets are turning over a new leaf in 2025, and while it might not lead to immediate contention, Glenn believes his iteration of Gang Green can become something fans are proud of, which is more than a few of Glenn’s predecessors accomplished.
It all starts on Sunday. Familiar face-turned foe Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be at MetLife Stadium trying to spoil everything for Glenn, Fields and Co.
While we expect a hard-fought, competitive game, there are a few ways that this Week 1 event could go terribly wrong for the Jets.
Three reasons the Jets-Steelers game could turn disastrous for New York
1. Aaron Rodgers might go Hall of Fame mode
You can choose to focus on his advanced age (41), but when Rodgers steps on the field on Sunday, he’ll still be the most talented, experienced and accomplished football player out there. The thing about aging athletes is that while it’s more difficult for them to reach an elite level on a consistent, game-to-game basis, they’re still capable of summoning greatness for important moments.
That’s very bad news for the Jets, as Rodgers will have every reason to summon his best self this weekend. For one, Rodgers is aiming to impress his new team and its fan base. On a deeper, more personal level, you know that Rodgers would derive satisfaction from crushing the team that chose to move on from him in February.
Anti-Rodgers sentiments have continued to leak out of the Jets camp since Rodgers' departure. He'll be looking to pick apart the Jets' defense and secure a resounding victory so that he can say, ‘You were wrong. You’re still the Jets, and I’m still Aaron Rodgers.’
2. Jets' offense will have a tough time relaxing
MetLife is going to be a raucous din of excitement and nervous energy. Jets players, many of them not used to attracting a national audience on a regular basis, will be hyper-aware that the entire football world is tuning in to this dramatic affair. Also, Gang Green’s offense is comprised of a new QB, at least a couple of rookies and a notable missing link in Alijah Vera-Tucker.
It’s going to be challenging for this Jets O to stay composed, block out the (figurative) noise and execute. Sure, MetLife will keep things quiet while Fields is at work, but the underlying pressure and tension will still be there.
In moments like this, you rely on your practice reps and training to take over, but unfortunately for the Jets, it’s only Week 1.
3. Penalties and turnovers will be hard to avoid
Related to the above, New York might have a difficult time staying calm and disciplined in such a pressure-cooker environment. Penalties were a massive issue for Gang Green last season, and while Glenn has repeatedly emphasized that they won’t be this season, it wouldn’t be shocking to see some old habits resurface in Week 1 in the midst of such a wild atmosphere.
Fields will have to take care of the football (1 turnover or less), but the savvy Mike Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers staff have spent the last few weeks planning for ways to make Fields incredibly uncomfortable. Remember, the Steelers know Fields and his tendencies better than probably any other team in the NFL.
As Glenn said earlier in the offseason, with challenges come opportunities. All of the above “reasons for disasterclass” can easily be flipped on their heads. If Fields takes care of the ball and the Jets don’t commit penalties, that’s an amazing sign for the rest of the season. If the Jets' offense remains composed, that’s an even better one. And if the defense contains/limits Rodgers to a respectable degree, fans will be satisfied with the performance on Sunday, win, lose or draw.
