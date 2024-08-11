Three Stand-Outs from New York Jets’ Victory Over Commanders
The New York Jets pulled out a 20-17 win over the Washington Commanders in their preseason opener, and the real winners were multiple young players fighting for their NFL futures.
Most all Jets' starters and veterans were not dressed for the first of three exhibition contests, providing opportunities for lesser-known individuals to display their abilities. Wearing the underdog label, two undrafted players and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick were amongst those who flashed for New York throughout the August 10 game at MetLife Stadium.
Here's how cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, quarterback Adrian Martinez and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor improved their stock in their Jets preseason debuts.
CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
Injury prevented Bernard-Converse from participating in training camp as a rookie last summer, and the Power 5 defensive back didn't appear in a game until Week 11. Drafted as a safety out of LSU at No. 204 overall, the second-year pro has moved to cornerback at the request of the coaching staff.
Bernard-Converse was victimized early by an incredible pitch-and-catch. He was step for step with Washington receiver Dyami Brown down the sideline, but was unable to knock away a perfect ball from Jayden Daniels. He responded by making three tackles, two which came against the run, that limited the Commanders to a total of seven yards.
"That might be the coolest one from a defensive perspective because he did get hit on that go ball. It’s very easy to tank and get into your own head and play scared," said head coach Robert Saleh. "He still played chest-to-chest. He played tight coverage. He was still playing his press technique and made a lot of plays on the ball. I don’t think he gave up another one."
QB Adrian Martinez
The Jets signed Martinez during the first week of training camp, and the United Football League MVP has been a helpful addition. If New York decides to keep rookie quarterback Jordan Travis on Injured Reserve for a redshirt season, Martinez may be able to stick as the emergency No. 3 option.
If he doesn't wind up in the Jets' long-term plans, Martinez, at the very least, is putting his talents on tape for the rest of the NFL to see. The dual threat, who spent the 2023 preseason as an undrafted rookie with the Detroit Lions, made plays with his arm and legs while also leading a game-winning fourth-quarter drive.
He finished 6-of-10 passing for 104 yards and picked up 24 yards on two carries. With the score tied 17-17, Martinez moved the Jets into field goal range on their final possession. He hit Brandon Smith on a deep pass for 33 yards, bringing New York into Washington territory. Next, the former Nebraska and Kansas State starter converted a 3rd-and-7 by ripping off a 13-yard scramble down to the 20.
DL Leonard Taylor
After signing an undrafted deal with the Jets, Taylor was immediately identified as a legitimate contender for a 53-man roster spot. His once-high draft stock dropped significantly during an inconsistent, and somewhat underwhelming, 2023 season with the Miami Hurricanes, but his potential has always been evident.
In his first preseason game action, Taylor totaled 35 defensive snaps and made two splash plays that resulted in losses for the Commanders. He blew up a rushing attempt on the last snap of the first quarter, dropping the ball carrier for a four-yard loss to set up a 3rd-and-13. In the fourth quarter, Taylor sacked Jeff Driskel to push Washington into a 2nd-and-34 situation.
"He’s come on strong as of late, especially the last week or so. He’s going to have two more opportunities to put on some good tape, not just in the game, but his practice, his practice habits, all of it. All of it has been trending upwards," said Saleh.