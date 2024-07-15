Top Athletes of 21st Century Ranking Is Disrespectful to New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets have been used to getting disrespected by the media for much of their existence. However, ESPN's recent rankings of the top 100 athletes in the 21st century might be one of the most disrespectful things ever said about a player on the team.
After trading for Aaron Rodgers last year, the Jets had hoped to be true Super Bowl contenders. While that wasn't the case due to him getting injured, the idea was the right one, and hopefully, they'll be rewarded for trading for him last season.
Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP, 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion. One could argue that he's the best quarterback in NFL history, even with all of the success that Tom Brady found.
ESPN doesn't believe that's even close to the case, as they listed Rodgers at No. 91 in their top 100 list.
"Of all the superlatives and milestones that can be used to explain Rodgers' greatness, here's one that often gets overlooked. He's the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown-to-interception ratio (475 TDs, 105 INTS). In that way, he was the anti-Brett Favre, yet he carried on Favre's remarkable run of success in Green Bay before getting traded to the Jets."
The list has a bunch of issues, but saying that Rodgers is the 91st-best athlete of this generation takes the crown. He's behind A'ja Wilson, Roy Halladay, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and others.
Wilson, who should soon be considered one of the best WNBA players of all time, still hasn't put together the career that Rodgers has.
Paul, one of the most decorated point guards in NBA history and a sure Hall of Famer, didn't impact the NBA in ways that New York's quarterback has. Even if Paul and Rodgers were on the same level, the Wake Forest product never won an NBA title.
Perhaps Leonard would've put together a case that could make it arguable that he's been better than Rodgers, but injuries have derailed his career. Leonard ranks 32nd in points scored in NBA history, which is impressive, but it's not comparable to Rodgers, who ranks ninth in passing yards.
ESPN still has to release their top 75, and there will certainly be others who have no business being over Rodgers.
Hopefully, this will add even more fuel to the fire and he'll help the Jets reach the top this year.