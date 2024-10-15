Watch: Every Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary Touchdown Pass After Jets Dramatics
In the aftermath of the New York Jets’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t likely thinking about how he added to his Hail Mary history.
But, Jets fans can at least walk away with that fun memory after their dramatic loss to the Bills.
Before the Jets ultimately saw a potential victory slip away from them, Rodgers set the internet ablaze with the fourth Hail Mary touchdown pass of his career at the end of the first half.
The throw was for 52 yards. But he threw it well behind the throwback Jets logo at midfield.
The Hail Mary tends not to work. ESPN data gave the pass a completion probability of 15.5%. But this one worked.
One of Rodgers’ long-time receiving partners, Allen Lazard, was on the other end. He leapt up in front of several Bills defenders, who seemed to misplay the entire thing, and he came down with a score that cut Buffalo’s lead at the time to 20-17.
The play was made more dramatic by the fact that Lazard lost the ball after he clearly came down with it after a Bills defender jarred it loose. But he had already completed the process of the catch.
“They rushed two guys, so we had all day,” Rodgers said, visibly down after the Jets’ third straight loss of the season. “I threw it a bit right of where I wanted it and the wind was swirling tonight. There was a lot of jostling and he came down with it. It was a pretty good feeling.”
New York interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told ESPN that it seemed like the play was moving in slow-motion and said, “That was so cool.”
But, then again, Rodgers seems to have a penchant for this. It wasn’t just that it was his fourth Hail Mary touchdown pass. No other quarterback has more than two since 2008.
ESPN had impeccable timing, too. Right before Rodgers threw the Hail Mary it showed the first three he threw in his career.
Those other three Hail Mary passes came within a two-year period.
Rodgers threw one to beat the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2015 season at Ford Field. Later that year he threw a Hail Mary for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the divisional round of the playoffs.
The following postseason, in 2016, he did it again at home in the wild card round against the New York Giants.