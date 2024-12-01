Watch: New York Jets Rookie Running Back Scores First NFL Touchdown
The New York Jets drafted running back Isaiah Davis in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State, one of the top programs in FCS.
So far, he hadn’t gotten much run on offense. But, with running back Breece Hall playing but banged up entering Sunday’s game with Seattle, the Jets intended to get him just a bit more playing time.
Well, late in the first quarter, Davis got his chance to score his first NFL touchdown — and it was delivered by a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.
The Jets, already up 6-0 after a Rodgers-to-Davante Adams connection, had the ball back after a Seattle turnover on the ensuing kickoff.
Inside the Seattle 5-yard line, Davis was lined up in the slot to Rodgers’ right. At the snap, he went into motion behind the of scrimmage and slid in front of Rodgers, who delivered a shovel pass.
Davis then found a seam between several Seattle and New York players to take the ball into the end zone. The ensuing two-point conversion by Hall gave the Jets a 14-0 lead.
Davis had an impressive career with South Dakota State, where he helped the Jackrabbits win two national championships.
Last season he was named first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference, rushed for 1,451 yards and 15 touchdowns as the Jackrabbits won their second straight national title. Davis was also named a first-team FCS All-American.
Entering Sunday’s game he had four carries for 18 yards and one catch for 10 yards.
The Jets looked sharp offensively, as Rodgers threw for 62 yards and two scores on 6-of-11 passing. New York also scored touchdowns on both of its red zone trips in the first quarter.
The Jets (3-8) have slim playoff hopes at this point. Team management, led by owner Woody Johnson has basically declared the season over. During the bye week he fired general manager Joe Douglas two months after he fired head coach Robert Saleh.
The Saleh move didn’t pay off as interim coach Jeff Ulbrich was 1-5 going into Sunday’s game.
In the lead-up to the game, the Jets moved offensive tackle Tyron Smith to injured reserve with a neck injury. He will miss the next four games with six remaining. It’s possible he doesn’t return this season. Olu Fashanu started for him once again at left tackle.
Before the game, the Jets made linebacker C.J. Mosley, running back Israel Abanikana, offensive lineman Jake Hanson, offensive lineman Max Mitchell, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and edge rusher Braiden McGregor.
Mosley was questionable going into the game with a herniated disc while Hanson was questionable with a hamstring.
Other Jets on the injury report but had no designation for the game and are available included wide receiver Malachi Corley (illness), cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers (non-injury/personal), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee), cornerback D.J. Reed (back), and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle).