Watch: New York Jets Superstar Quarterback Throw Block Before Touchdown
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said all week that feels the healthiest he’s felt since the start of the season.
With, knee, ankle and hamstring injuries since early in the season, Rodgers wasn’t on the injury report for the first time since late September.
If one couldn’t tell, Rodgers showed it on a running play a few plays before he threw his first touchdown pass of the game.
On a toss sweep to wide receiver Malachi Corley, Rodgers found himself as the lead blocker on the right side as the offensive line sealed off several Seattle defenders. Well, one got through and Rogers — who turns 41 years old on Monday — threw a block that led to him falling to the ground.
But, Corley got the first down.
Two plays later, Rodgers went into “vintage Rodgers” mode and threw a back shoulder fade to wide receiver Davante Adams in the corner of the end zone to give the Jets a 6-0 lead. Anders Carlson’s extra point was blocked by the Seahawks.
At the time, Rodgers was 4-of-6 for 48 yards with the score.
The Jets (3-8) have slim playoff hopes at this point. Team management, led by owner Woody Johnson has basically declared the season over. During the bye week he fired general manager Joe Douglas two months after he fired head coach Robert Saleh.
The Saleh move didn’t pay off as interim coach Jeff Ulbrich was 1-5 going into Sunday’s game.
In the lead-up to the game, the Jets moved offensive tackle Tyron Smith to injured reserve with a neck injury. He will miss the next four games with six remaining. It’s possible he doesn’t return this season. Olu Fashanu started for him once again at left tackle.
Before the game, the Jets made linebacker C.J. Mosley, running back Israel Abanikana, offensive lineman Jake Hanson, offensive lineman Max Mitchell, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and edge rusher Braiden McGregor.
Mosley was questionable going into the game with a herniated disc while Hanson was questionable with a hamstring.
Other Jets on the injury report but had no designation for the game and are available included wide receiver Malachi Corley (illness), cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers (non-injury/personal), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee), cornerback D.J. Reed (back), and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle).
Seattle’s inactive include one player that was questionable on the final injury report — safety AJ Finley (ankle). The rest of the inactives are cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, free safety Jerrick Reed II, linebacker Trevis Gipson, wide receiver Dareke Young, defensive end Mike Norris and quarterback Jaren Hall.