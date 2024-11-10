Watch: New York Jets Defensive Star Knock Cardinals Star’s Helmet Off
New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams provided one of the biggest defensive plays of the game in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
On a blitz play from the left side, Williams was unblocked on a blitz and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray didn’t see him. Williams hit him cleanly but in the process of the hit Murray’s helmet came clean off his head.
At the time, it was a big play for the Jets. Arizona was in their territory at the Jets 21. By sacking him, the Cardinals lost eight yards and were put in a second-and-long situation.
Well, Arizona, already up 14-6, bounced back. Cardinals running back James Conner gained seven yards on the next play, followed by a 9-yard completion to Trey McBride to move the chains.
On the next play, Murray struck again, hitting wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for a nine-yard touchdown pass to give Arizona a 21-6 lead with 5:44 left in the second quarter.
All the Jets had gotten out of the game to that point was two field goals by rookie Spencer Shrader, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
Before the game, the Jets set five players as inactive, three of which were on the injury report and were already designated as out before the game. That included offensive guard Jake Hanson (hamstring), linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (knee). Thomas was ruled out on Saturday.
New York did get its starting offensive line re-assembled for the first time in two weeks, as right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) returned from a two-game absence and left guard John Simpson (groin) came back after leaving last week’s game with Houston.
The Jets also got safeties Ashtyn Davis (concussion) and Tony Adams (hamstring) back from a multi-game absence.
New York’s other inactives were offensive tackle Carter Warren and running back Israel Abanikanda.
On Saturday the Jets elevated kicker Spencer Shrader from the practice squad to the active roster to serve as the placekicker. He replaces Riley Patterson, who was released on Friday when the Jets signed Anders Carlson to the practice squad. Veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein remains on the injured list.
The Cardinals inactives included defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf), who was ruled out on Friday, and defensive back Jalen Thompson (ankle), who was questionable. The other inactives were linebacker Julian Okwara, offensive lineman Christian Jones, tight end Travis Vokolek and wide reciver Xavier Weaver.
That meant the rest of the Cardinals on the injury report were available for Sunday’s game, including offensive tackle Jonah Williams (knee), offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (veteran rest), defensive end L.J. Collier (foot), running back James Conner (finger), defensive tackle Naquan Jones (thigh), defensive tackle Roy Lopez (ankle) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck).