Watch: New York Jets Offensive Lineman Return to Practice After Scary Injury
On Wednesday the New York Jets opened up the practice window for one of their offensive lineman on injured reserve, as guard Xavier Newman returned to the practice field.
It was his first on-field work witnessed by media since he suffered a scary neck injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers last month.
It coincided with the Jets (3-8) opening up his 21-day practice window. It doesn’t mean that Newman will be activated for Sunday’s game. But it does mean he can start preparing to be activated at some point during that window.
New York moved Newman to injured reserve shortly after he suffered the injury against the Steelers and he has missed the last four games, the minimum he must spend on IR.
Newman entered the Pittsburgh game due to an injury to starting right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. In the third quarter, he suffered the neck injury.
After Jets quarterback Aaron Rogers threw an interception to Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr., Newman was trying to help make a play on Bishop when he was blocked by Steelers defender Patrick Queen.
The two players hit helmets and Newman landed on the ground. His head appeared to whip back and hit the ground uncontrollably.
After Bishop was tackled, the game was stopped for several minutes while trainers and local paramedics tended to Newman. Players from both teams gathered around the area.
Trainers and paramedics worked on him on the sideline, bracing his neck, put him on a backboard and took him to a local hospital that had a tier one trauma center.
Shortly after, it was reported that he had feeling in his arms and legs.
After the game, Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said that Newman would be able to travel back with the team to New York after tests conducted on him were negative. Ulbrich did not indicate what tests were conducted but said the team was “relieved.”
Newman is in his third season in the NFL after playing his college football for Baylor University. Before signing with the Jets this offseason, he was a member of the Tennessee Titans from 2022-23.
New York’s biggest injury concern on the offensive line is offensive tackle Tyron Smith, who is likely out for Sunday’s game with a neck injury. That would be his second straight missed game. Ulbrich said on Wednesday and Smith is now a candidate for the IR. Olu Fashanu would start in Smith’s place.