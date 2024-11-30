Watch: New York Jets Offensive Star Explains ‘My Cause My Cleats’ Choice
For the next two weeks, NFL players will get to wear customized cleats for the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” initiative.
Through the initiative, players have the opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats.
Many New York Jets fans are participating and will wear cleats during Sunday’s game with the Seattle Seahawks.
Twenty-three different Jets are participating, per the NFL.
Offensive lineman John Simpson is one of the players participating and he picked an organization close to his life — the National Organization for Albinism and Hypopigmentation.
Simpson showed off the cleats in a video posted on New York Jets social media and talked about why he selected NOAH.
He’s wants to raise awareness for albinism, which is something his son, John Lucas, was born with.
“It something that I didn't really think about or didn't really know too much about until I had my son,” he said. “With the skin that he has, it definitely does open my eyes.”
Albinism is the congenital absence of melanin in an animal resulting in white hair, skin and reddish pink or blue eyes.
The 27-year-old guard hopes that by wearing the cleats and speaking about the disease he can raise awareness to help people like his son and other who have to deal with the disease every day.
“I can strive to show him that because his skin isn’t the same color as mine he’s still my son and I can do everything I can do for him with this platform that I have, to bring attention,” he said “It’s huge for me.”
Simpson said he was going to hang the cleats up in his house after he wears them on the field.
The 27-year-old Simpson was a consensus all-American at Clemson in 2019 and won two national championships with the Tigers.
The Las Vegas Raiders selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he spent three seasons there, including a full season as a starter in 2021 before the Raiders waived him in December of 2022.
Baltimore picked him up 2023 and was a full-time starter with the Ravens before he joined the Jets on a two-year contract before the start of this season.
The New York Jets (3-8) enter Sunday’s game with a mathematical shot at the NFL playoffs but realistically are looking for as high a draft pick as possible as the franchise looks for a new general manager and head coach.