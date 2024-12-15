WATCH: New York Jets Star Receiver Garrett Wilson Frustrated On Sidelines
The New York Jets are struggling on offense once again and one of their star players is visibly upset.
While the Jets were trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 16-10 in the third quarter, the cameras panned to star wide receiver Garrett Wilson visibly upset on the sidelines.
It appears that he tells New York wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson "If it's one-on-one, throw the fade," while visibly upset. Per SNY's Connor J. Hughes, the camera then panned to quarterback Aaron Rodgers sitting alone the sideline.
Wilson got off to a hot start in this game, two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on the first drive. He has been held catchless ever since then. He has only been targeted once, but it is clear that he feels that he should have been even more.
Rodgers turned back to Davante Adams on the drive after this moment and the Jets pushed back ahead 17-16.
Wilson is in the midst of a career-best season, but it is clear that he and his quarterback have struggled to find consistency. He has four games with at least 100 receiving yards this season, but has finished under 50 five times.
The relationship of those two players improving and developing more trust will be crucial for New York if they hope to string together a couple of wins down the stretch.
While a lot of fans have already begun thinking about the draft and what happens next, players and coaches alike are fighting for their jobs right now.