WATCH: New York Jets Fake Punt Sets Up Game-Tying Touchdown Pass
The New York Jets surrendered a touchdown to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the opening drive on defense, but got creative to tie the game back up quickly.
The first offensive drive looked to be over quickly after a three-and-out, but Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich decided they should reach into their bag of tricks for a fake punt.
A direct snap to safety Ashtyn Davis surprised everyone, Davis beat the defenders to the outside and took the ball 21 yards for a first down which kept the drive alive. The Jets would go on to score a touchdown on their opening drive of the game for the first time this season.
The rookie has had his number called before. He has two career rushes for six yards. This was easily his most successful play yet.
That both kept the drive alive and created some quick momentum for New York. Aaron Rodgers then found Garrett Wilson for back to back big plays of at least 19 yards.
The second catch was taken into the end zone, looking like one of the easiest completions of the season.
Since Davante Adams has arrive, Wilson has actually been one of the biggest beneficiaries.
The third-year receiver did have a little but of a dip, but found his rhythm with his quarterback again last week in overtime. He now has a career high six touchdowns on the year. It would be a shock if this doesn't end as his most productive year in the NFL by a large margin.
Rodgers is also trying to keep the momentum rolling, as he has actually been on a nice streak. Over the last five games, he has completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,070 yards with eight touchdowns to just one interception.