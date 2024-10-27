Watch New York Jets Young Star Catch First NFL Receiving Touchdown
The New York Jets took a 13-7 lead in the second quarter on Sunday against the New England Patriots as quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw his second touchdown pass of the game.
Rodgers was having trouble getting his top two receivers, Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson involved in the passing game early. So, his first touchdown pass went to tight end Tyler Conklin.
The second went to second-year pro Xavier Gipson, who has primarily been the Jets’ return man for the past two seasons.
Earlier in the game he provided a potentially game-changing return on New England’s first punt of the game. His 40-yard return put the Jets in New England territory, but the New York offense was unable to do anything with the field position and had to punt.
So, Gipson did it himself on first-and-goal with the Jets down, 7-6. He ran an out route as Rodgers rolled his way and made a great catch in tight coverage. He rolled onto his back and ensured that he secured the ball across the plane.
It was a big deal for the Jets and for Gipson. It was the first receiving touchdown of his NFL career.
The Jets had to lean on him more after declaring wide receiver Allen Lazard inactive for Sunday’s game with a chest injury.
In seven games Lazard has caught 30 passes for 412 yards and five touchdowns. He has been one of Rodgers’ most reliable target in the passing game.
That also meant that Mike Williams — who has been the topic of trade rumors the past two weeks — would see a larger role in the offense. It also meant that rookie Malachi Corley, who has been inactive the past three games, will be active and available.
So far this season Gipson has 28 punt returns for 140 yards and nine kickoff returns for 23 5 yards. He only had three catches going into the game.
Last year as a rookie he caught 21 passes for 229 yards but never saw the end zone. He did score his second NFL touchdown on a run during that rookie season.
He also returned 33 punts for 319 yards, including a touchdown, which was the game-winner against Buffalo in the season opener, the same game in which Rodgers injured his Achilles. He also returned 22 kickoffs for 511 yards.
The Jets signed him as an undrafted free agent last season out of Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas. With the Lumberjacks had a stellar career, as he was named the WAC Offensive Player of the Year twice, including a season in which he caught 74 passes for 1,367 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.