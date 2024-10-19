Watch Pittsburgh Steelers Star Confirm Starting Quarterback for Jets Game
In the days leading up to Sunday’s game with the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has played the “game-time decision” game with his quarterbacks, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.
In fact, on Friday in his final media conference, he told reporters that no decision had been made and that they'll find out who the starter is on Sunday when the Steelers take the field.
“We aren’t announcing a starter but we know who it is in-house,” Tomlin said. “You’ll know Sunday.”
Apparently no one told wide receiver George Pickens that because Pickens all but let the cat out of the bag on Friday.
Pickens was talking with ESPN after Friday’s workout and revealed that he’s been putting in extra work with Wilson after practice. He and Wilson have actually done for the past few weeks, but this week they ramped it up.
“More than usual because this is first start,” Pickens said.
Pickens has caught 26 passes for 363 yards this season, which leads the team. But he’s caught all of those passes from Justin Fields, who by his account will be benched now that Wilson is healthy after missing the first six weeks with a calf injury that has limited him since training camp.
To be fair to Pickens he isn’t the only Steeler that has left breadcrumbs when it comes to Wilson starting on Sunday. He just did it less than a half-hour after his coach said he wasn’t going to confirm anything publicly.
While the 35-year-old has thrown for more than 43,000 yards, has a Super Bowl ring and has been to the Pro Bowl nine times, the decision could cause ripples in a Steelers locker room that has quickly developed a deep amount of respect for Fields.
He was a first-round pick in Chicago just a few years ago but was dealt to Pittsburgh when it was clear that the Bears would take Caleb Williams in April’s draft.
Fields is the one who led the Steelers to their 4-2 start to the season and also happens to be their second leading rusher.
During the week, Fields and Wilson both spoke to reporters but did not reveal any quarterback decision. For his part, Fields said he hadn’t played “good enough.”
"I mean, I don't think I've played good enough, if I am being real with you,” he said. “If I am being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough I don't think there would be any sort of who should be playing and who should not. At the end of the day, we got a few wins and of course I am glad about that but there are area that I can get better at and I am going to continue to work on those and continue to get better."