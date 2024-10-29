Watch Several NFL Experts Slam Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets After Loss
The New York Jets have become a lightning rod in the NFL this season. Expected by many to, at minimum, contend for a playoff berth— and in some circles challenge for the AFC East title — the Jets are on the brink of their season going completely in the tank.
The only hope to cling to is that three teams in NFL history have rallied from a 2-6 record to rebound and make the playoffs. Another loss on Thursday to Houston and, well, as the song goes, “Turn out the lights, the party's over …”
The Jets suffered another humiliating loss on Sunday, as they blew a lead and fell to the New England Patriots, 25-22. The Patriots had a worse record than the Jets going into the game. Now there are the same hapless 2-6. So on Monday, as NFL experts broke down the week, everyone piled on the Jets.
Former Jets player and ESPN analyst Damien Woody dropped some brutal honesty on both the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the network’s morning show, “Get Up!”
"The Aaron Rodgers era is over. It's officially over with the New York Jets," Woody said. "This team is worse this year than Zach Wilson last year was playing the quarterback position... they're just a roster, they're not a team... it's time to blow this thing up."
The host of that show, Mike Greenberg, a noted Jets fan, called the team “…one of the colossal failures in sports history.”
"The New York Jets of 2024 are one of the colossal failures in sports history," he said. "When we talk about the true failure teams, people always go back to the 2011 Philadelphia Eagles who called themselves ‘the Dream Team,’ who by the way finished 8-8. This team isn't going to finish anywhere near 8-8. This is a team that went as all-in as any team ever has. And I can't say I thought it was the wrong thing to do. As it was happening I thought it was the right thing to do. So I guess I'm as guilty of this as anybody else."
Former NFL player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe had some, well, sharp words for Rodgers during First Take. He put the blame squarely on the quarterback and didn’t hold about what he thought of the 40-year-old’s demeanor.
"It couldn't happen to a more smug, cavalier, condescending guy," Sharpe said. "Who else you gonna blame it on? You're running out of people to fire and demote."
Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, noted for dislike of Jets owner Woody Johnson, piled on during the Pat McAfee Show.
He put all of his game balls from Patriots wins over the Jets behind him during his interview.
“Yeah, the one behind me, I think that was our 21st straight win,” Belichick said. “I had a few Jets balls up there on the shelf, so thought this would be a good time to pull them out.”