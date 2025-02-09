Will Jets Star Aaron Rodgers Return? NFL Insider Makes Prediction
We should find out more about the future of New York Jets quarterback in the near future.
It has been reported that the Jets could be nearing a decision about Rodgers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero shared that a decision could come as soon as next week, although nothing obviously is confirmed at this point.
Will Rodgers return? Will he retire? Will he play elsewhere? Who knows at this point? It's certainly difficult to predict what Rodgers' next move will be. He's never easy to predict.
While this is the case, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio predicted his time with New York will come to an end, though.
"The challenge becomes managing $49 million in dead money," Florio said. "The most sensible move would be to release him on the first day of the new league year. That would spark a $14 million cap hit in 2025, with $35 million deferred to 2026. Our guess today is the same as it’s been since the report emerged that Johnson suggested benching Rodgers after a Week 4 loss to the Broncos.
"The Jets, we believe, will move on. The only question is whether he’ll find another new team or retire. For Rodgers, the play-or-not decision will be driven by whether he wants the final act of his career to be one of his worst seasons as a starter — and whether he thinks there’s a place where he’s more likely to have a last season that will be better than his last season with the Jets."
What will New York do? We should find out more soon.
More NFL: Surprise AFC Team Called Top Destination For Jets' Davante Adams