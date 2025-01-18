With Chiefs Candidate Gone, Jets' New GM Could Come From Packers: 'Do The Math'
The New York Jets’ next general manager is almost as much of a mystery as their next head coach.
However, there are some new insights into the NFL GM carousel that might help Jets fans narrow down potential GM candidates for Gang Green.
Based on a new report from Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania, Green Bay Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan has a good chance to land in New York.
“A recent quote from Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst may provide some insight as to who the Jets are targeting (for GM),” Nania said on Friday.
“Speaking to reporters on Friday, Gutekunst was asked about Green Bay’s vice president of player personnel, Jon-Eric Sullivan, who has completed GM interviews with the Jets and Tennessee Titans. Gutekunst suggested he believes Sullivan will be leaving the organization. “He’ll be missed,” Gutekunst said of Sullivan.”
“This is extremely noteworthy for Jets fans for one major reason. On Friday afternoon, one of the Jets’ top targets for their GM vacancy went off the board. Mike Borgonzi, formerly the assistant general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs, was hired as Tennessee’s new GM.”
“Do the math. Gutekunst all but assured that Sullivan is leaving Green Bay. Sullivan has only interviewed with two teams. One of them has already filled their GM vacancy. The other is the Jets.”
“The only other NFL team with a GM vacancy is the Las Vegas Raiders. It was reported on Tuesday that Las Vegas had requested to interview Sullivan, although no reports of a scheduled interview have been shared as of this writing. New York already completed an interview with Sullivan on Tuesday.”
Sullivan is far from New York’s only target, of course. The Jets have interviewed several people, including Buffalo Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine, who is seen as a top candidate.
It’ll be interesting to see how long New York takes to hire a GM. Are the Jets going to wait until after the Super Bowl so that they can inteview every single potential candidate?
That seems unlikely, especially with so many people awaiting a decision, not least of all Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, who’s publicly stated he’s waiting to decide about the next steps of his own career until he sees who the Jets hire at GM and head coach.
More NFL: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Reunite With Former Coach On This NFC Team