Would New York Jets Trade Haason Reddick in Intriguing Three-Team Deal?
Amid all the drama around New York Jets edge rusher Hassan Reddick, it's important to remember that roughly a month ago he actually asked for a trade from the Jets.
This is the same player who ended up in New York because he asked for a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. It would be rare for an NFL player to be traded twice in a calendar year, especially one of Reddick’s caliber.
For now, neither side seems to be budging. But, these things have a way of becoming dislodged over time, and as the trade deadline approaches later this season, the Jets might feel compelled to get something for Reddick, who is a free agent after the season.
That led ESPN’s analysts into to perform an interesting exercise. Four of the site’s pro football analysts and reporters were asked to put together the best possible trade package in order to move Reddick from the Jets.
Then, ESPN’s Jets beat writer, Rich Cimini, selected what he felt was the best return for the Jets.
Well, Cimini selected the scenario that would probably be the most difficult to execute, in part because the deal would include a pair of AFC West rivals who don’t particularly care for each other — the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.
In this deal Reddick would end up in Kansas City with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs would also receive a sixth-round pick from Las Vegas next April.
The Raiders receive the lion’s share of the collateral. Las Vegas would get Kansas City defensive end George Karlaftis, Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard and two draft picks in 2025 — Kansas City’s fifth-round pick and New York’s second-round pick.
What do the Jets get for all this trouble? Well, they get wide receiver Davante Adams.
Cimini wrote that he’s not blind to the fact that the New York would be giving up quite a bit in this arrangement. New York would lose two players and a pick. The deal would create some cap space, a net of about $7 million between the combined cost of Reddick and Lazard ($24.25 million) and Adams ($17 million).
But, most importantly, it would keep one particular player happy, even happier than he is with Lazard on the roster.
“Aaron Rodgers would love a reunion with Adams. His happiness matters,” Cimini wrote.
New York has taken a hard line with Reddick, saying it won’t negotiate an extension until he shows up. Reddick’s camp says he won’t show up without an extension.
So, for now, the Jets must do without a player that had 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss, leading to a second straight Pro Bowl nod last season.