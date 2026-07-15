2 WR Trades Jets Should Consider to Bolster Backend of Depth Chart

It’s been a busy offseason for the New York Jets. GM Darren Mougey just about renovated the entire roster, upgrading the team in all phases after posting a disastrous 3-14 record.

While the roster looks significantly better and is poised for more success in 2026, there are still some areas the team needs to improve. One of the Jets’ most urgent needs is reliable depth at wide receiver.

The team has hope with starting receivers Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., and Adonai Mitchell; however, New York doesn’t have dependable receivers behind them. Although Isaiah Williams has been an offseason standout, he doesn’t have the proven track record, while Arian Smith and Tim Patrick have largely flown under the radar.

Fortunately for Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn, they still have time to address this need before the team begins training camp on July 28.

With that being said, here are two trades the Jets should consider to strengthen their wide receiver depth.

1. K.J. Osborn, Tennessee Titans

Last season, New York’s inexperience and lack of quality receiver depth were exposed. Once Wilson went down, Mitchell was the only consistent threat outside, while the other reserves remained quiet. This played a factor in the Jets finishing last in passing yards (140.3).

More than anything, they need a reliable veteran option who can provide steady production if any of their starters are sidelined. That’s where K.J. Osborn comes in.

The former Miami Hurricane was a solid WR3 in the Minnesota Vikings' pass-heavy offense, posting 247 receptions for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns across 59 games. Throughout his career, he’s proven to be dangerous whenever the ball is in his hands, averaging 4.1 yards after the catch.

By no means is Osborn a flashy receiver. However, he’s a versatile threat who’s capable of playing in the slot or outside and is a capable run blocker.

Despite this, Osborn does have some flaws. In his last year with Minnesota, he struggled with drops, logging seven in 2023, tying for the 10th-most among all pass-catchers.

Additionally, since he left the Vikings, he’s yet to make much of an impact. He played seven games for the New England Patriots in 2024, recording just seven receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown, and didn’t appear in a single snap for the Atlanta Falcons last season.

Now with the Tennessee Titans, Osborn is on the outside looking in at a crowded receiving room and needs a miracle to make the team. Given his status and recent quiet play, Mougey should pursue Osborn.

Osborn would provide the Jets with much-needed experience and stability at receiver. And since he’s posted limited production the last two seasons, he shouldn’t cost more than a seventh-round selection.

Even though he would still have to compete with Smith and Patrick for a spot, his experience and past contributions give him a slight advantage over the two.

2. Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Denver Broncos

Another potential option that Mougey should target is Lil’Jordan Humphrey. While Jordan doesn’t offer similar receiving output as Osborn, he’s a good run blocker.

Throughout his career, teams have been utilizing the former Texas Longhorn’s 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame in the run and pass game, with 43.5% of his snaps coming as a blocker, per Pro Football Focus.

While leaning more toward blocking, he still offers some receiving upside. Last season, the seven-year veteran logged 13 receptions (22 targets) for 156 yards and one touchdown in 329 offensive snaps.

Although Humphrey wouldn’t be brought in to help bolster their passing game, his physicality and strength would make him a valuable addition to the ground game. Despite being unable to move the chains through the air, the Jets' run game was surprisingly effective, tying for 10th in rushing yards (123.3) last season.

Given offensive coordinator Frank Reich’s comments about playing to the offense’s strengths, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, this trend should continue in 2026. With Humphrey’s blocking ability, he would fit seamlessly into that identity while adding valuable depth at receiver.

However, it may be a bit difficult to get him from the Denver Broncos given head coach Sean Payton’s affinity for the receiver. Nevertheless, Mougey and the Jets’ brass should pursue him.