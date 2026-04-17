25 Best Jets NFL Draft Fits — Ranked By Impact in Each Round

The New York Jets have nine draft picks coming up in the 2026 NFL Draft next week. After a miserable 3-14 season in 2025, the draft offers the Jets a chance to change the narrative about themselves.

The Jets have four picks inside the top-50 of the draft, meaning they should come away with at least two impact players. Outside of the first two rounds of the NFL draft, the Jets hope to find contributors on both sides of the ball over the next several rounds. Days 2 and 3 are all about fit and finding diamonds in the rough that a team can mold and develop.

That being said, we’re going to take a look at 25 prospects who would be the best fit for the Jets in each round in which they own picks.

Round 1

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon Makai Lemon, WR, USC

We already know the No. 2 overall pick is almost certain to come down to either Arvell Reese or David Bailey, and that isn’t a bad problem to have if you’re the Jets. Either guy should make an impact and hopefully get this defense back on track.

However, there’s more intrigue at No. 16 overall in the first round, where New York could take the best wide receiver available, like Lemon, or they pull a shocker and take Kenyon Sadiq. The Jets don’t need to go tight end early since they have Mason Taylor, who they took in the second round. But a player like Sadiq can transform this offense, and he would be the Jets’ second-best pass catcher behind Garrett Wilson.

Sadiq’s athleticism is off the charts; he can make the tough catches, and his blocking is pretty good.

Round 2

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up before the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Snapdragon Stadium. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

If the Jets handle their business in the first round, they should look to bolster the second and third levels of their defense in the second round. San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson would be an awesome selection for a Jets’ defense that had zero interceptions, which is still crazy to think about.

Johnson could compete with Brandon Stephens for the outside cornerback job immediately as a rookie, as he can play in man or zone coverage. His press skills are pretty good, too, and he will hold his own as a tackler in the open field.

In his final season at San Diego State, the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year posted 49 combined tackles, nine pass deflections, four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), three tackles for loss, and a sack.

Round 4

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) throws a pass during the second half of the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU Drew Allar, QB, Penn State Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State

If there’s a spot for the Jets to take a quarterback, it would be at the top of the fourth round. New York has three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, which is projected to have the better QB prospects than this year. However, in the fourth round, Garrett Nussmeier could be the guy the Jets want to develop behind Geno Smith.

Nussmeier wouldn’t make an immediate impact compared to Kilgore or Proctor, but if things don’t work out with Smith after this season, he could be in line to start in 2027. The former LSU QB took a step back last season due to injury, but as a pocket passer with some mobility, Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich could help take his game to another level.

Round 5

North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Justin Joly, TE, NC State Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana Jaydn Ott, RB, Oklahoma Ephesians Prysock, CB, University of Washington Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

If he’s available in the fifth round, Justin Joly can make an immediate impact for the Jets, who could use an upgrade at TE2 over Jeremy Ruckert. Joly’s route running isn’t the best, but he knows how to get open, whether it's man or zone coverage, when the quarterback is scrambling and trying to find someone.

Joly also has strong hands and isn’t too shabby of a blocker, but he can improve there, as he converted to tight end in college. In the fifth round, teams are looking for dart throws and guys with upside, and Joly fits that profile.

Round 7

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) is stopped by USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) and safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) after he ran the ball in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (OH) Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC Jager Burton, G, Kentucky Isaiah World, OT, Oregon Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

Lastly, when teams hit the seventh round, the goal is to find a couple of players who could be worth stashing on the practice squad or actually play on special teams. Bishop Fitzgerald would be an interesting safety prospect as he is always looking to make a play on the ball, and can be moved around the formation.

In his lone season at USC, the 5-foot-11, 201-pound defensive back had 51 combined tackles, five interceptions (one interception returned for a TD), three pass deflections, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. The Jets are well-stocked at free safety with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Andre Cisco, but there’s no harm in taking a chance on a young player to develop with eyes towards the future.