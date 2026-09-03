3 Best QB3 Options for Jets as Week 1 Looms 

On Monday, head coach Aaron Glenn named Cade Klubnik as the Jets’ backup quarterback entering the 2026 season. This announcement didn’t catch fans by surprise, as it was evident since the start of training camp that the spot was Klubnik’s to lose.

However, the decision to keep only two quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster raised some eyebrows, considering teams often carry three quarterbacks on the active roster.

With Bailey Zappe on the practice squad, New York has some insurance, but the former Patriot's performance in training camp and preseason was underwhelming. While there is still time to add another quarterback to the mix, the Jets should do so sooner rather than later.

With Week 1 approaching, here are the three quarterbacks worth considering.

1. Will Levis

A backup with experience should be at the top of the Jets’ priority list when looking for a QB3, which is why Will Levis should be an option they strongly consider.

The former Kentucky Wildcat became a free agent Monday after going unclaimed on waivers. While Levis showed some promise in his rookie season, he struggled with inconsistency and protecting the football.

Across 21 games, Levis completed 61% of his passes for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and 17 fumbles, posting a 5-16 record.

Despite this, Levis still possesses good arm talent and athleticism, and his experience gives him an advantage over most backup options. While he hasn’t proven reliable, adding Levis would give New York a quarterback with starting experience and strengthen the depth behind Smith and Klubnik.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) warms up before a NFL International Series game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When factoring in experience and reliability, Jimmy Garoppolo is the best quarterback option in free agency.

The 34-year-old has started 64 games in his 12-year career, recording over 15,000 passing yards, 96 touchdowns, and 52 interceptions, posting a 43-21 record.

Garoppolo spent the last two seasons as the Los Angeles Rams' backup to Matthew Stafford, appearing in four games and making one start.

Garoppolo was contemplating retirement earlier in the offseason, but that's no longer the case, as he's open to playing another season. However, Garoppolo may not be interested in signing with the Jets, considering he wouldn't be in the mix for playing time unless Smith got injured early in the season.

Regardless, pursuing the former Patriot quarterback couldn't hurt.

3. Jeff Driskel

Jeff Driskel is another solid veteran option whom the Jets should consider for their QB3 spot. The former Florida Gator has bounced around the NFL since entering the league in 2016, playing for six teams and appearing in 25 games.

In 12 career starts, Driskel has completed 58.6% of his passes for 2,394 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Although he’s not Lamar Jackson when it comes to running, he does offer value with his legs, logging 417 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The 33-year-old doesn’t offer the same upside as Levis or someone like Joe Milton, but the Jets wouldn’t be asking him to be a dependable backup option. Rather, Driskel would serve as a viable emergency option who can provide stability as a game manager if ever forced into action.

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