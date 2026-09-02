3 Burning Questions Jets Must Answer Before Week 1 (QB Depth Chart Among Glaring Concerns)

After a disappointing conclusion to the preseason, it is clear the Jets are still a work in progress despite the gains they appear to have made over the offseason.

Now that the initial 53-man roster has been put together following Sunday's roster cuts, all eyes turn to the practice squad in anticipation of which waiver wire moves the Jets decide to make ahead of a Week 1 showdown against former head coach Robert Saleh and the Titans.

Despite standout performances and encouraging signs across the roster, there are still some unknowns and areas Gang Green needs to address before the season opener.

With that in mind, there are three questions the Jets must answer before Week 1.

3. Can the Jets find an answer to their kicking problems?

After the Jets shockingly decided to let Nick Folk walk out the door in free agency after the veteran missed just one of his 29 field-goal attempts in 2025, they have been unable to find some stability at the position. While veteran Jason Sanders was named the winner over the recently waived Cade York, he has not exactly done anything to secure the starting spot after missing an extra-point attempt and a 54-yarder in the preseason finale.

It seemed likely that the Jets would pursue some additional options following Sanders' struggles against the Giants, and they wasted no time whatsoever doing exactly that. According to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, the Jets claimed kicker Blake Grupe and linebacker Trevin Wallace off waivers on Monday.

The Jets claimed K Blake Grupe and LB Trevin Wallace on waivers. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 31, 2026

Prior to missing the entire 2025 season with a hip injury, Sanders has been one of the most efficient kickers in the league with an impressive 84.6% of his career kicks converted. However, his inconsistency throughout the offseason and in the preseason finale has opened the door for someone like Grupe to take the spot away from him.

Grupe has made 81.9% of his kicks and is coming off an impressive 2025 season with the Saints and Colts after making 29 of his 37 attempts (78.4%) and a solid 7-of-10 (70%) from at least 50 yards. In what has turned out to be another mistake-filled offseason at the kicking position for Gang Green, this remains a competition that is still not settled as Grupe joins the fold and looks to help provide some clarity going into Week 1.

2. What do the Jets do for QB depth behind Geno Smith, Cade Klubnik?

Another position that has been in the spotlight the entire offseason has been QB. Since the veteran and former Jet Smith made his return in a trade with the Raiders, he has always been the frontrunner for the starting role. The backup role, however, mostly went undecided until recently as the rookie Klubnik has been a pleasant surprise throughout training camp and ran away with the role due to his confidence and accuracy in the pocket.

Although Bailey Zappe was in the driver's seat at one point due to his previous experience as a backup and Brady Cook initially improved his outlook with a solid preseason Week 1 performance, both were sent packing as part of the roster cuts, leaving Smith and Klubnik as the only two signal-callers on the roster.

Not only does Smith have a history of turnovers and Klubnik brings in some experience as a fourth-round draft pick, but it is typical that most teams have three QBs on their rosters. With so many veteran options to pursue and other viable candidates who could come in and provide a spark, it ultimately comes down to what the Jets feel is best for their season-long outlook.

Assuming Klubnik gives them enough confidence that he is ready to step in if Smith happens to struggle or the season starts poorly, it might be all for nothing. However, it would probably be in the Jets' best interest to examine the market and add some more depth at the position while they have the opportunity.

1. Will OL depth become an issue?

This is one of the most complete OL units in the entire NFL on paper, but that does not mean it is immune to some depth concerns. A lot is expected from the starting five of Olu Fashanu, Dylan Parham, Josh Myers, Joe Tippmann and Armand Membou, but a trade for former Raider Jordan Meredith and shocking decision to keep Kohl Levao around certainly generated some headlines.

The #Raiders are trading center Jordan Meredith to the #Jets, source said. He has started 19 games over the last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/vuzfladNMi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2026

Meredith was the 32nd-ranked center last season (57.7), according to Pro Football Focus, but he registered the eighth-best mark in pass block win rate for centers, in addition to having the flexibility to play guard. Levao, meanwhile, had a solid camp, but the trade for Meredith could force him to be used as the ninth OL and become a healthy scratch each week.

With Xavier Newman gone and Anez Cooper beginning the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, it is fair to question the depth up front. After all, injuries are common throughout the season, and there is always a chance of a lineman getting rolled up on or suffering a significant injury by just being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

This is arguably the most complete unit on the team when you look at the starting five, but Cooper's preseason injury has put even more focus on the depth at a position that will dictate how far the Jets can go offensively this season.

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