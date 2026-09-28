3 Experienced RBs Jets Can Call for Help Amid Breece Hall Injury Concerns

The New York Jets continued to prove they can hang with the NFL's playoff contenders in a hard-fought effort against the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Much to their dismay, though, Gang Green didn't leave the Motor City with the victory against head coach Aaron Glenn's old team. To make matters worse, they not only lost the game, but also lost star running back Breece Hall to injury.

The injury came early in the fourth quarter when Hall was knocked out of bounds while attempting to gain yards in the red zone. The recent 1,000-yard rusher immediately grabbed his thigh in pain before exiting the contest, only to be ruled out shortly after.

Unfortunately, the post-game comments didn't shed much light on the situation.

Jets must wait until Wednesday for Breece Hall injury update

"I felt something when I was running and then got tackled and planted and felt something else so we’ll see," Hall said after the game (h/t The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt). More testing was needed, and Jets fans were hopeful that Monday would bring a positive update. Instead, fans will have to be a bit more patient.

On Monday morning, Glenn revealed that the Jets don't have any news on Hall and that an update won't come until Wednesday, per Rosenblatt. He also added that he is "concerned" about the situation (h/t MicNuggets on Twitter).

Glenn does not yet know the extent of Breece Hall’s injury and points to Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis



Aaron Glenn: “Listen, I'm concerned with Breece. I'm concerned with Parham [Guard]. I'm concerned with any of our guys that have injuries. And the thing is, I just don't know… pic.twitter.com/a19jB8Oalf — MicNuggets (@micnuggetsnfl) September 28, 2026

Although Glenn highlighted backup RBs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis as potential options if Hall is forced to miss time, the Jets might require more help. Hall is one of New York's most important players on either side of the ball, and the aforementioned tandem might struggle to fill the void. Allen is averaging only 3.2 yards on 19 carries, while Davis hasn't even touched the ball.

Free-agent RB options for Jets

Bringing in outside help could be the right course of action to start the week, which is why the Jets should consider bringing in one of these three free-agent running backs ahead of Sunday's clash with the Chicago Bears.

1. Kareem Hunt

If the Jets are looking to bring in an experienced running back, Kareem Hunt could fit the bill. The 10-year veteran has played 128 games between the regular season and playoffs, starting 51 times. He's been a solid backup option for the Browns and Chiefs after beginning his career as a starter, hitting at least the 400-yard, three-touchdown mark in each of the last four seasons.

Kareem Hunt is worth a flyer for the Jets after proving that he still has plenty left in the tank. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunt has more road behind him than in front of him, but that doesn't mean he can't provide the Jets with viable support. The Toledo product just rushed for 611 yards and eight TDs on 163 carries with the Chiefs last season, including a four-game stretch as a starter. He converted 68 carries into 270 yards and three touchdowns during that time, which would translate to a 289-1,148-13 stat line in 17 games.

Is that sustainable at this stage of Hunt's career? Probably not, but last season showed he still has enough juice in the tank to step up and provide veteran support in the backfield.

2. Michael Carter

Perhaps Hall's injury could open the door for a reunion.

Michael Carter—who the Jets drafted 107th overall in 2021—is still a free agent after being released by the Tennessee Titans last month. The former UNC Tar Heel played 39 games over three seasons with Gang Green before being released in November, leading to a multi-year run with the Arizona Cardinals. Now, he needs a fresh start after his time in Tennessee was cut short after less than five months.

It's been a while since Jets fans have seen Carter, who tallied 125 touches (92 carries, 33 catches) for 600 yards from scrimmage in 13 games last season—the third-best total of his career. Things didn't go as planned with the Titans this summer. Still, the 27-year-old RB averaged 4.2 yards on nine carries in three preseason games, while also registering 33 receiving yards on four grabs.

Carter doesn't have ties to the Jets' current coaching staff, but his familiarity with the organization shouldn't be overlooked. He knows how badly New York wants to succeed this season and is more than capable of helping to hold down the fort until Hall returns to the backfield.

3. Jerome Ford

Not knowing how much time Hall could miss, the Jets have an opportunity to circle back to another running back they recently looked at. New York brought veteran RB Jerome Ford in for a workout at the beginning of September; however, it didn't lead to a contract, and the former Brown has since joined the Minnesota Vikings' practice unit.

That said, NFL teams are free to poach from opposing taxi squads, and that's exactly what general manager Darren Mougey needs to do.

The Jets were interested in Jerome Ford not that long ago, and Breece Hall's injury could force them to return to that plan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ford proved that he can handle a bigger workload in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, converting 308 carries into 1,378 yards, 81 catches into 544 receiving yards, and scoring 12 total touchdowns in 31 games (18 starts) with the Browns. His production fell off a cliff last year (176 total yards on 50 touches in 13 games), but that hasn't stopped teams like New York and Minnesota from believing that he shouldn't be written off just yet.

Jets quarterback coach Bill Musgrave is also familiar with Ford, having worked with him when Musgrave was Cleveland's senior offensive assistant from 2023 to 2024. Even though the 58-year-old coach wouldn't have much of a say in how Ford would be used in Gotham, Musgrave can at least give Glenn tips on what does and doesn't work for the Alabama/Cincinnati product.

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