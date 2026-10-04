3 Jets Postgame Quotes That Matter After 23-12 Loss to Bears (Aaron Glenn, Garrett Wilson & More)

It's back to the drawing board for the Jets after suffering a 23-12 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field in Week 4. Sunday's loss marked the third straight for head coach Aaron Glenn & Co. Navigating defeat is a part of the learning experience, but that doesn't change the fact that the Jets aren't exactly leaving much room for optimism when they fail to reach 200 total yards of offense while the opposition almost hits the 500-yard mark.

It's safe to say that Jets fans have plenty of concerns on both sides of the ball after being outplayed by the Bears throughout the trip to the Windy City. That's why many were looking forward to what Glenn and his players had to say after a third straight loss made a potential playoff berth that much tougher to challenge for.

As the Jets try to figure out how to stop the bleeding before it's too late, here are the three most important quotes to come out of Sunday's postgame press conference, starting off with the bench boss himself.

1. Aaron Glenn is focused on what's important

There wasn't a lot to cheer for on Sunday afternoon, but the Jets did accomplish one thing: ending their interception drought. Gang Green went 20 consecutive games without a pick, finally ending that run when Minkah Fitzpatrick played the role of Brock Lesnar to the streak's Undertaker, coming down with an interception early in the second quarter (h/t NFL).

Minkah Fitzpatrick gives the Jets their first INT in 636 pass attempts



NYJvsCHI on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CQUCl4JVnt — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

Although it's nice to put that drought in the rearview, ending the INT-less streak doesn't mean as much without a win at the end of the day, and no one knows that better than Glenn (h/t The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt).

"We got an interception. Great. We lost the game," Glenn said without much enthusiasm. "We lost the game. That’s what I’m thinking about.”

Seeing Fitzpatrick come down with a pick in his post-injury return was great, but it would've been a bad look for Glenn to praise that moment immediately after a disappointing loss. It'd be one thing if Fitzpatrick's interception sealed a victory or shifted the tide in the game, but that wasn't the case. Instead, the Jets' head coach is likely overwhelmed by the fact that he's "very disappointed on a number of different levels," per Rosenblatt.

Assuming Glenn is as disappointed as he says, he needs to put his money where his mouth is throughout practice this week. A loss to the Browns in Week 5 would all but certainly put the Jets behind the eight ball in their hunt to challenge for a playoff spot, potentially ending their bid altogether.

2. Garett Wilson wants more opportunities than the Jets are giving him

There's no denying just how important Garrett Wilson is to the Jets, as proven by Sports Illustrated's Nick Faria naming him the team's No. 1 player back in the offseason. That said, you wouldn't know how important Wilson is, judging by how inconsistent his usage has been this season.

The fifth-year WR was targeted only 14 times for 11 catches,136 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Jets' first two games, resulting in fans demanding more action for the former Offensive Rookie of the Year. Those fans' hopes were answered against the Lions in Week 3, as Wilson left Ford Field with an impressive 10-107-1 stat line on 13 targets.

So, everyone should've expected more of the same against the Bears, right? Wrong. Wilson finished Sunday tied for the team lead in targets (4) with rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq, recording 27 receiving yards without doing much else.

After the game, he made it clear that he wants to be more involved (h/t SNY Jets).

"I take a lot of pride in when the ball does come my way, making a play on it. ... Being one of the guys that the organization believes in," Wilson said. "When the ball comes my way, I gotta make the play. ... I want more on my plate, for sure."

"I take a lot of pride in when the ball does come my way, making a play on it...I want more on my plate, for sure"



- Garrett Wilson pic.twitter.com/zwXuEnR6rM — SNY Jets (@snyjets) October 4, 2026

The Jets need to start peppering Wilson with targets, given that he's their WR1 for the foreseeable future. The 26-year-old playmaker has only been targeted more than seven times once this season, compared with surpassing that mark in six of his seven appearances last season.

Throw in the fact that WRs like Adonai Mitchell, Tim Patrick, Arian Smith and Omar Cooper Jr. are banged up or on injured reserve (along with starting RB Breece Hall's injury), and the Jets have even more reason to make Wilson the offensive focal point moving forward.

3. Minkah Fitzpatrick is acting like a leader

As mentioned earlier, Fitzpatrick finally made his return from injury after suffering a groin issue in Week 1. It didn't take long for him to make his impact felt outside of his drought-ending INT, as he also had 16 tackles (eight solo) and a broken-up pass, as well as strong Pro Football Focus grades when it came to tackling (88.7), run defense (86.6) and overall play (81.8).

Despite the big day, the veteran safety isn't letting his personal success cloud the fact that the Jets have significant improvements to make, telling SNY, "I don't think we did anything well that we wanted to do well."

He also made it clear that New York can't ignore the glaring issue in front of the team.

I've been in this situation many times before, and I know the most important thing to focus on in these moments is our execution. It's also important to look at ourselves and say, and be real and acknowledge that this isn't working. We've got to stop doing it or find a way to do it better. Minkah Fitzpatrick on Jets' Week 4 loss

It's only taken two games with the Jets for Fitzpatrick to feel it's necessary to, essentially, put his teammates and coaches on notice. It wasn't aggressive or direct—just the exact type of steady message young players need from a veteran voice who's been around the league for a minute.

Will the Jets listen to Fitzpatrick? If they know what's best for them, they should.

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