Stop me if you've heard this before: it was another humiliating loss for the Jets on Sunday, a 31-12 defeat to the Bills that dropped Gang Green's record to 2-8 on the season.

It was not as if they completely laid an egg in the game, either, after heading into the break down four and cutting the deficit to one on their opening drive of the second half. However, the lack of adjustments and conservative approach caught up with them and led to a much too familiar outcome for Jets fans.

To be fair, injuries have taken a toll on this team all season, and that continued in the injury-riddled loss to the Bills as quarterback Geno Smith (concussion, ankle), wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (right ankle) and guard Dylan Parham (knee) dealt with setbacks of their own.

That said, it still does not account for the poor job this coaching staff has done all season in terms of failing to consistently get their best players involved on a weekly basis. Sure, head coach Aaron Glenn will continue to face a lot of the blame, but offensive coordinator Frank Reich is just as guilty and at fault amid the five-game losing streak.

Yes, he deserves credit for getting WR1 Garrett Wilson more involved with team highs in receptions (seven), targets (14) and receiving yards (106) on Sunday, but there is still no denying that he is on the clock to save his job with two favorable matchups against the Chargers (1-8) and Dolphins (1-8) coming up before a Week 13 bye.

Frank Reich is running out of time to save his job

Although seven of New York's 10 games have been decided by one score, the inability to keep pace for the duration of a game has proved costly for multiple reasons. That was no different on Sunday, when the Jets were 3-of-13 on third down, 0-of-2 in the red zone and settled for field goals in goal-to-go territory instead of getting aggressive and going for six.

The Jets were at the nine-yard line facing a fourth-and-4 with 12 seconds remaining in the first half, but rather than taking a shot in a seven-point game against a team they were not expected to beat anyway, they took the easy route on the 27-yarder. Sure, Smith was hurt on the third-down play and that may have played a factor in the decision-making, but that was still a missed opportunity.

Then, after a 10-play, 61-yard drive that took almost five minutes off the clock to begin the second half, Gang Green kicked the 22-yard field goal on a 4th-and-goal at the four-yard line.

Although another field goal on the next drive answered a Bills touchdown and kept it a one-score game, Buffalo responded two plays later with another TD—a 45-yard pass from QB Josh Allen to WR DJ Moore (h/t NFL)—to make it a 24-12 game and take control.

ALLEN TO DJ MOORE FOR 6



BUFvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

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From there, the Jets threw an interception, punted twice, fumbled and turned it over on downs in what turned out to be a blowout loss to the Bills. That lack of aggressiveness and failure to adapt to what is happening on the field is as much on Glenn as it is on the HC, but that still does not make up for the fact that Reich's offense has struggled to execute (particularly in the red zone) and get its best players involved.

The pressure is on Frank Reich with bye week looming

While it is not always as common for teams to fire their HC during a bye week, coordinators tend to be dismissed when the product on the field is less than ideal. After all, the extra week off gives the front office additional time to look at some film and dive into the glaring issues without the immediate turnaround of another game the next week.

That is the position the Jets could find themselves in after a two-game road trip that begins with the Chargers on Sunday. Considering the Chargers (16 ppg) and Dolphins (16.4 ppg) are two of the three worst-scoring offenses in the league and have a combined 2-16 record, the next two weeks will be crucial for Reich to at least show that he is deserving of staying around through the end of the season.

The problems run just as deep for Glenn, but Reich should be feeling just as much urgency. You could argue that making a change midseason would not entirely fix the execution flaws that have plagued this roster through the first 10 weeks, but it would also minimize disruptions and give the new coordinator an extra week to get acclimated to a different responsibility.

There is also the Cade Klubnik conundrum as Smith faces some injury concerns, especially considering the former was late on some throws in his NFL debut and seemed hesitant with some of his decision-making in his first regular-season game.

Potentially dealing with rookie QB Cade Klubnik as the starter could be another obstacle for Jets OC Frank Reich. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the same time, it is Reich's job to get this offense ready to play and to feed his best players the ball for the Jets to have any chance of getting back in the win column. With two winnable games before the Week 13 bye, Reich has two more opportunities to prove himself and keep his job in Gotham before some doubts about his future reach a boiling point.

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