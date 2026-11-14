3 Logical Will McDonald IV Trade Destinations for the Jets This Offseason

The Will McDonald IV experiment may be over after this season. The defensive end whom New York drafted 15th overall in 2023 requested a trade right before this year's deadline. While the Jets opted to keep McDonald, the writing may still be on the wall.

New York has three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. There has already been talk of Gang Green using one of those picks on a talent like Dylan Stewart or Colin Simmons. McDonald cited playing time as one reason for his request. It does not look like the road to more snaps is getting any shorter.

If the Jets decide to move on from McDonald this offseason, look for these names as potential suitors for the former first-round pick.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have already expressed interest for the Jets' edge rusher. Jacksonville allegedly made a "significant offer" for the defensive end before the trade deadline. It would be hard to believe they would lose interest before the offseason.

McDonald is a pure pass rusher. He wasn't drafted for his run-stopping abilities; rather, he was drafted for his ability to get to the passer. That ability would be well utilized on a Jacksonville team that has constantly been playing with a lead in 2026. Regardless of how the Jags finish their season, Will McDonald would be a good addition to a team hoping to contend for years to come.

Jacksonville should also be intrigued by landing a talent who has had a 10-sack season rather than drafting one next April. Jacksonville could address its middling offensive line in the draft if they send some capital to New York. McDonald was obviously appetizing to the team at the deadline, and that interest should hold as the year progresses.

2. San Francisco 49ers

McDonald could also find a new home in San Francisco this offseason. The former first-rounder was a pick from the Robert Saleh regime. A regime that developed roots in San Francisco. That connection could see McDonald in red and gold in 2027...

Saleh's defense still lingers in San Francisco. The former Jets head coach even returned to his old job with the 49ers before the Tennessee Titans hired him. McDonald could slot into a defense that is more like the one he was originally drafted to play. That, however, may not be the only reason the Jets and 49ers could find a trade.

The 49ers have had an injury bug that seems to have followed them for years. Nick Bosa has been one of the 49ers to be bitten. The former Defensive Player of the Year hasn't played a full season since 2023. Bosa is no doubt a lethal pass rusher, but that is only when he is actually on the field. McDonald would be welcome help for a team that always needs more bodies.

3. Chicago Bears

The Bears addressed a big need on the defensive line by trading a haul to Tennessee for Jeffery Simmons. Despite the deal's magnitude, Chicago still has holes on the outside of the line. There were some rumblings that the team would bring back Khalil Mack in a deal that ultimately did not go through.

Mack will be 36 next season; McDonald will be 28. If the Bears are looking to bolster their pass rush, a player like McDonald may be a perfect fit. McDonald is on a rookie deal that extends to next season, so Chicago could treat it as a prove-it deal if they so desire. The Bears are another team entering a championship window who could benefit from McDonald's talents.

An explosive edge like McDonald could be the perfect pairing with Ben Johnson's team. He is a young player who the team could either extend to ride out the championship window or drop him with little regret after 2027. Either way, McDonald could be an interesting watch if Chicago looks to shore up their d-line this offseason.

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