Chargers Trade Rumor Gives Bears Shred of Hope for Khalil Mack Deal

It seemed all hope was lost for the Chicago Bears when it came to a possible Khalil Mack trade, but the latest Los Angeles Chargers trade rumor has cracked the door open slightly.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Chargers have now changed their tune on trading players in contract years and are possibly willing to deal.

Schultz adds that Mack, who is in a contract year, is still a long shot to be traded, but that presents more of a chance than the Bears had going into today.

"Sources: The Chargers have been more receptive to trading players over the last 24 hours," Schultz wrote. "Khalil Mack is still considered a long shot, but other expiring contract players are available if the offer makes sense."

The roadblocks for a Mack-Bears trade

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few weeks ago, it was reported that the Bears had called Los Angeles about Mack, which was the first sign they had interest in him.

However, reports have suggested for weeks now that the Chargers weren't interested in selling, even amid a horrific campaign that now has Los Angeles sitting at 0-8.

Los Angeles had also stated publicly that they didn't want to trade Mack, and the future Hall of Famer also noted that he wanted to remain with the Chargers.

"Yeah, they know how I feel, man," Mack said when asked if he told the Chargers he wants to stay. "It's just tough with all the outside noise. And so, ultimately I want to be here and I want to help them win. Even though it's tough right now, you always see the light at the end of the tunnel."

“I want Khalil Mack here. Khalil Mack wants to be here. He’s one of the pillars of our team," head coach Jim Harbaugh said.

But clearly something has changed, at least when it comes to the Chargers' willingness to make a trade, and perhaps Mack will be changing his stance in the waning hours, also.

It isn't clear if the Bears ever had a legit offer on the table for Mack, but if they did, perhaps sweetening it a bit will be enough to entice the Chargers to let him go, assuming Mack is down to be traded.

That said, if Mack doesn't want to be moved, the Chargers are almost certainly going to oblige because of the immense amount of respect they have for him.

Mack isn't only potential trade target for Bears

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) gestures during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears are reportedly in the market for a cornerback and the Chargers have a veteran cornerback who is on an expiring deal.

That is Donte Jackson, who is set to be a free agent in 2027.

Jackson isn't having a good season by any stretch, but he could offer some depth for Chicago during a season in which Jaylon Johnson has seen massive struggles.

For the cheap price it would cost to acquire Jackson (probably a late Day 3 pick), it might be worth it to take a swing on him for insurance behind Johnson.

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