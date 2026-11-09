3 Potential Will McDonald IV Trade Destinations for Jets After Monday's Demand

When the season began, Jets edge rusher Will McDonald seemed to be at a crossroads in his career. The former first-round pick had a 10-plus-sack season early in his career but has struggled to find consistency.

Now, he just wants out.

ESPN and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that McDonald has been "extremely frustrated" with his role on the team and has requested a trade out of Florham Park. The Jets have not commented on the request at this time.

#Jets pass-rusher Will McDonald IV has informed the team that he wants to be traded, sources say.



McDonald has played sparingly this season and is extremely frustrated with his usage. The former first-rounder wants more opportunities and the team is aware. pic.twitter.com/QCxFC0Ciwn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2026

McDonald openly asking for a trade leaves the Jets with two opportunities:

They could move him to the highest bidder for a position of importance. They could keep him and let him be frustrated for the remainder of the year.

If the Jets do decide to trade McDonald, here are three teams who could come calling.

1. Titans

When Aaron Glenn first took the team's head coaching job, he made it clear the reason why McDonald hadn't broken out to that point was simple - "coaching."

Turns out, his defensive alignment was even worse for the former first-round pick than before.

Now, with over a year of control left on his rookie contract, it seems like the best fit for McDonald is a return back to the wide-nine scheme and a reunion with Robert Saleh out in Tennessee. The Titans have an affinity for bringing in former Jets players, and McDonald would fit their pass-rushing need nicely at this point.

2. Lions

Detroit is certainly on its way to a playoff spot this year, and that means they will be buyers over the next 48 hours. If the Lions are smart, the first thing they'll target is their pass rush. Detroit gets plenty of pressure, and their defense has played well throughout the 2026 season, but you could never have enough edge rushers.

With McDonald, the Lions could have a situational player in a division where they'll need to put pressure on some quality young quarterbacks like Jordan Love and Caleb Williams. Glenn's relationship with head coach Dan Campbell could help facilitate a trade as well.

3. Cowboys

The Cowboys are 4-5, three games out of the division lead, and have seen their defense struggle for most of the year. So why exactly would they be buyers?

After a less-than-thrilling victory over the two-win Colts, the outcome could be enough to entice owner Jerry Jones into making a trade at the deadline for more pass rush help - something the organization desperately needs.

If the Cowboys are going to try going all-in again with Dak Prescott at quarterback, McDonald seems like an honest move up for the team without mortgaging even more of their future going forward.

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