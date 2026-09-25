3 Matchups That Will Decide Jets’ Week 3 Game Against Lions 

The Jets will look to put their disastrous Week 2 loss to the Packers behind them on Sunday when they travel to Detroit to take on the Lions.

Like New York, Detroit is also looking to bounce back after suffering an unfortunate 41-31 loss to Buffalo on Thursday Night Football. Sunday’s matchup will be the 16th meeting between the two teams, with Gang Green holding an 8-7 edge in the series.

Although Detroit isn’t the dominant team it was two years ago, much of its core remains intact, with head coach Dan Campbell leading the way. The Lions’ explosive offense will be difficult for New York to contain, but few know how to slow them down better than Jets’ head coach Aaron Glenn, who spent four seasons as Detroit’s defensive coordinator.

His familiarity will give New York an advantage, but the Jets will still need to execute on the field.

With that in mind, here are the three matchups that New York must win to come out of the Motor City with a victory.

Jets’ run defense vs. Jahmyr Gibbs

I would have put the subheading as the Jets’ run defense versus Detroit’s running backs, but let’s face it: Jahmyr Gibbs is their run game.

In the first two games, the Lions’ running backs have attempted 48 rushes, with Gibbs having 45. The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout ranks third in the league in rushing yards (208) and has the most rushes of 10-plus yards, with nine, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

That’s why limiting Gibbs should be New York’s top priority.

The Jets’ run defense has done a complete 180. Last year, they couldn’t stop the run, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (139.5).

This year, they’ve been on lockdown,

Led by Demario Davis, Harrison Phillips, Kingsley Enagbare, and T’Vondre Sweat, the revamped defense has contained the run, allowing just 65.5 rushing yards per game—the second-fewest mark in the league.

Containing Jahmy Gibbs won't be easy, but the Jets' defensive line shouldn't be underestimated. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Granted, they played the Packers, who were without Josh Jacobs and the Titans, who have a solid running back corps but a horrible offensive line. Still, the improvement is significant, and the Jets’ ability to limit Gibbs and the Lions’ run game will be critical. After all, it's worth noting that the Bills limited him to 52 rushing yards on 16 carries in Week 2—an average of 3.3 per attempt.

If New York can make it tough for Detroit’s offensive line to create running lanes and stop Gibbs before he reaches the second level, it will put New York in a strong position to slow down Detroit's run game.

Of course, it’s easier said than done. Gibbs doesn’t need much room to create a big play, and he only needs one play to get going.

That’s why the Jets need to clog and stuff all the running lanes up front and get to Gibbs as soon as possible. Give him an inch, and he’s in the end zone.

David Bailey vs. Blake Miller

Although David Bailey still has room to grow as a run defender, he’s been everything Jets fans were hoping for when it comes to getting after the quarterback. He’s helped transform New York’s pass rush, which posted the second-fewest sacks (26) last season, as Gang Green has registered six sacks across their first two games.

The No. 2 overall pick leads the team in pressures (8), per Pro Football Focus, and ties Enagbare for most sacks (2). So far, head coach Aaron Glenn has deployed Bailey on the left side.

With Penei Sewell at left tackle, he’ll likely continue to line Bailey up on the left side, meaning he’ll be going up against right tackle Blake Miller. A first-round selection in this year’s draft, Miller was among the best pass-blocking tackles in his draft class, allowing just two sacks and 14 pressures in his final collegiate season.

He held his own in his NFL debut against the New Orleans Saints, allowing just one pressure across 41 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. While a knee injury and a short week in last Thursday’s game against the Bills held him out in Week 2, Miller is expected to return against the Jets on Sunday.

The Jets need David Bailey in top form to disrupt the Lions' offensive rhythm this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Testing Miller’s lateral quickness must be an emphasis for New York. One of Bailey’s biggest advantages early on has been his explosiveness off the snap.

If he can consistently beat Miller with his speed, he could force the rookie tackle to give up ground. That would create room for Bailey to come through and either get to Jared Goff or force the quarterback to make a quick decision.

Geno Smith vs. Lions’ secondary

Earlier in training camp, Glenn said that the team is looking for big plays on offense.

“We’re searching for explosive plays, but we’re also going to celebrate the intermediate game, too,” Glenn told reporters. “But that’s what he (Smith) does.”

Geno Smith’s aggressive downfield approach is a big reason why New York traded for him in the offseason. While he hasn’t aired it out as much so far—attempting just four 20-plus-yard throws—we’ve already seen how effective it can be.

Against Green Bay, Smith looked for Adonai Mitchell on a deep shot that fell incomplete but drew a 34-yard pass interference penalty, putting New York in position to score a touchdown a few plays later.

We should see Smith take more chances downfield against Detroit. The secondary has been the Lions’ biggest weakness thus far, as they’ve struggled to contain the pass and limit big plays. Across two games, they’ve given up the most air yards (455), the second-most passing yards (310.5) per game, and six passing touchdowns.

Injuries to the safeties room have played a significant role. Both Branch and Joseph are on the Physically Unable to Perform list, while Maddox is on injured reserve. Harper missing back-to-back practices with an ankle injury could leave him questionable for Sunday’s game.

With Detroit vulnerable in the secondary, Smith must take more downfield shots. Both Mitchell and Garrett Wilson have the size to win jump balls and the speed to blow by the Lions’ defenders, giving Smith two effective weapons to attack them with.

Getting these receivers involved is a must for the Jets, and the offensive line must do their part as well. The unit failed to keep a clean pocket for Smith last week, allowing 14 pressures and three sacks.

This cannot happen against the Lions if the Jets want to get more explosive plays. Mitchell and Wilson need time to get downfield, and Smith needs a clean pocket to let those routes develop. If the offensive line can give him that time, Smith should have plenty of opportunities to pick apart the Lions’ secondary.

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