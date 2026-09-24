The Jets are 1-1 and in the eyes of some of their loyal fans, things couldn't be more dire.

That's what happens when you blow a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to a perennial playoff team in the Packers and lose in your home opener.

But while morale outside of the team is low, the organization is excited for a chance to get back in the win column when they take on the Lions on Sunday. The reason for their optimism? Many of the team's offseason arrivals have produced at a high level.

Let me break down the five offseason moves that have already benefited the Jets through their first two games of the 2026 NFL season.

1. Drafting David Bailey second overall

The big debate for Jets fans when it came to the 2026 draft was what the team should do with the second overall pick. Many wanted the team to draft linebacker Arvell Reese as a young but ascending prospect.

Others wanted the team to take Bailey.

So far, the Bailey-ites are thrilled they won out. The Texas Tech product has recorded two sacks in his first two games and even tallied a forced fumble in Sunday's loss to the Packers. He leads the team with eight pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and his motor has been something that has fit well with the speed of the modern NFL.

It also helps that Bailey is ranking better than Reese in every notable PFF category and grade:

PFF grade David Bailey Arvell Reese Defense 69.6 50.8 Run defense 66.5 51.0 Tackling 76.9 73.3 Pass rush 62.0 57.8 Coverage 92.0 53.6 Pressures 8 2 Sacks 2 0

It's been only two games, but it seems like the Jets made the right choice back in April.

2. Signing Dane Belton

Perhaps if Minkah Fitzpatrick had been healthy, his name would be included here. Instead, his "replacement" makes the cut. Dane Belton has been nothing short of a revelation since signing a one-year deal this Spring.

While his PFF grade (62.0) ranks him just about average among safeties, the tape tells a different story. When a player like Fitzpatrick goes down with an injury, most defenses aren't able to adapt to not having his versatility on the field.

The Jets have not struggled, though. And it's due to Belton's ability to be an excellent run defender and hold his own in coverage. It's no accident the team has given up just 285 yards passing through the first two games of the year.

Much has to do with the play in the cornerback room, but the Jets' safety room is playing its best it has in years. And Belton is a major reason why.

3. Aaron Glenn names himself play caller

Most analysts chided Jets head coach Aaron Glenn for proclaiming play-calling his "superpower" at the NFL Scouting Combine.

To me, playcalling is my superpower, really. Doing it for four years in Detroit, and man, just look at the maturation of those four years, of how we improved every year and how I improved as a play caller. Jets HC Aaron Glenn

Through two games, it's time for the analysts to eat crow. New York has been hit with a rash of injuries on the defensive front to begin the year. All they have done is rank first in total yards allowed, sixth in points allowed, second against the run and second against the pass.

Gang Green went from one of the worst units in football last season to one of the best in the league through two games.

Why? Because Glenn wasn't lying when it comes to his "superpower."

4. Signing Dylan Parham

Quick—without looking it up, who is PFF's highest rated guard in the NFL so far this season?

If you guessed Jets left guard Dylan Parham, we know you cheated. The 27-year-old blocker not only enters Week 3 leading all guards with an overall grade of 92.8, but he also paces the position with a 92.5 run-blocking grade.

Many fans overlooked New York's $20 million signing along the offensive line this offseason. What team would choose to sign the best player on the worst offensive line in the league (Raiders) last year?

Instead, Parham has been the best run-blocking guard in football, as well as the best collective player at his position. The tape wasn't kind to him on Sunday against Green Bay, but his stable presence could help turn the tide for this offensive line moving forward.

5. Acquiring Geno Smith

Through his first two starts, here are Geno Smith's combined stats: 70% completion percentage, 462 yards and one touchdown without an interception.

Here are how the Jets' former quarterbacks from the last three years are performing:

Justin Fields: 57% completion percentage, 245 yards, 1 TD

57% completion percentage, 245 yards, 1 TD Aaron Rodgers: 60% completion percentage, 343 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

60% completion percentage, 343 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT Zach Wilson: 54% completion percentage, 310 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs

After looking at some past names, it's clear Geno Smith is the best QB the Jets have had in a long time. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York is paying Smith just over $3 million this season, and he has been the best quarterback the Jets have had in years. He hasn't done anything to directly win the game for Gang Green, but he hasn't lost one for them either.

And that will be enough going forward, especially all for a seventh-round draft pick.

BONUS: AD Mitchell trade

Adding one bonus here, even though the trade was made during the 2025 season. Moving out Sauce Gardner for two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has been superb.

Not just because the Jets have acquired plenty of draft capital from last year's fire sale, but because Mitchell has been excellent through two games this season.

He has been Smith's primary target in the passing game while also recording nine catches for 133 yards. He's well on his way to a career year, and the Jets have finally found a complementary piece at receiver.

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