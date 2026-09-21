Faria's Focus: 5 Thoughts From Jets' Loss Including Glenn's Stumble, OL's Fall

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — If you told most Jets fans before the season began that the team would be 1-1 to start the year and that their one loss came in overtime, a large majority would sign up for that start right away.

The way the Jets fell to the Packers in overtime on Sunday, though, will leave a very sour taste in the mouth of those same fans.

The Jets squandered a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. Along the way, they made several questionable decisions and saw their best units fall apart when the lights got brightest. Easily, the most frustrating part is the fact that the Jets outplayed a playoff-contending team in the Packers and still found a way to lose the game.

After watching the game, and the tape afterward, there are five thoughts I have going forward.

Worst-case scenario hits Jets hard

The best-case scenario this season for New York was that their talent had improved significantly and the coaching staff would learn from key mistakes made last year to put forth a winning product on the field.

The worst-case scenario is that the young players on the team don't take the next steps in their development, and the coaching staff makes all the same mistakes they made last year.

That's exactly what happened on Sunday, though.

Armand Membou suffered the worst game of his career while Mason Taylor didn't get targeted and left the game with a thumb injury. For long stretches, David Bailey, the team's prized second overall pick, was nonexistent, while Kenyon Sadiq saw only three touches on Sunday (compared to six from third receiver Isaiah Williams).

David Bailey was largely invisible throughout the Jets' loss to the Packers in Week 2. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there was Glenn himself. The Jets' head coach has done a good job in retooling the defense. But his in-game management was a major hindrance to the team. From using all three first-half timeouts in the first quarter to the bungled two minutes of the game that could have given New York an extra possession, Gang Green's coaching staff did not look prepared for each specific situation.

After a year of "learning" from the past mistakes, it's not a good sign that Glenn continues to struggle with this.

Jets ignored months of preparation in loss

The Jets' most perplexing decisions made came in the final two minutes of the game. First, the team was unable to pick up a yard on third/fourth and one. Instead of running a quarterback sneak or a rollout designed to get the ball to the team's best players, New York ran up the middle... from shotgun. It was a mind-boggling decision that could have won the game if converted.

Part of that is due to the offensive line's struggles. But if you're an offensive play-caller, calling a run play under center means the running back can begin his movements downfield. Forward momentum is critical on a play like that. By setting up in the shotgun, there is no momentum, as Jets fans saw on both plays.

Then came the worst of the worst.

Throughout training camp, Glenn focused hard on preparing the Jets for each situation. That included two-minute drill opportunities where the offense would have to go down the field with under a minute to play, with no timeouts.

Almost the exact situation they were presented with on Sunday, except Glenn chose not to call a timeout to give his offense a chance to win the game.

If (the Packers) would have punted it, they would have put us in a backed-up situation. I think they could’ve punted the ball and put us in a backed-up situation right there, so that was the reason why. Aaron Glenn on Week 2 loss

The decision was inexcusable. The reason behind it was even more so. It's almost inexplicable why the Jets prepared for the situation in camp but didn't run it in a game setting. What are practices even for?

No time to panic about special teams or offensive line... yet

Coaching played a part in the team's loss on Sunday, but they weren't the only part. New York was done in by the two areas of perceived strength going into the year: the offensive line and special teams.

Williams, as the team's go-to punt returner, muffed two punts early in the game. Then the punt coverage team gave up a 63-yard return, setting the Packers up for the game-tying field goal. It was an ugly day for ST coordinator Chris Banjo's squad.

Isaiah Williams's poor special teams performance on Sunday was hard for Jets fans to ignore. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there was the offensive line. Green Bay was without Micah Parsons and Javon Hargrave, two excellent pass rushers. Despite the lack of talent, the Packers whopped the Jets up front, holding the Jets to 2.5 yards per carry while sacking Geno Smith four times. Two of those sacks came on back-to-back plays in overtime. Luke Van Ness, who has never had more than four sacks in a year throughout his career, tallied 1.5 on Sunday.

When I spoke with Josh Myers after the game, he said the Packers were stunting all game, and it caused problems for the Jets. But as a young and talented group, that cannot be allowed to happen.

As bad as the performances were, it's not time for the Jets to panic about this group just yet. New York is still 1-1, with winnable games against the Lions and Bears coming up. Both groups could simply chalk Sunday's performance up to bad games for the collective units and vow to be better.

But the trick is being better. If New York's special teams and offensive line struggle like that for the rest of the year, then it's going to be a long season.

Jets receiver conundrum isn't what you think

New York has a conundrum at wide receiver. And it started back in camp.

Adonai Mitchell caught six passes for 63 yards while being targeted 12 times. It was the most on the Jets. Garrett Wilson, meanwhile, caught five passes for 57 yards and a touchdown while only receiving seven targets.

New York doesn't have a passing game problem—they still threw for 247 yards and look far better in their discipline than at any other time in the last few seasons. But in order to keep everyone happy, Wilson needs to be the top dog of the group. It's the reality of paying a receiver over $30 million to be "the" guy for your team. It's only a matter of time before that level of target disparity gets Wilson furious if the losses pile up.

The Jets need to get the ball to Garrett Wilson more often if they hope to have offensive success this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The problem is that Smith still has a strong connection with Mitchell, and the offense is trying to use that as much as possible. Another issue is that Taylor and Sadiq, the two top-drafted tight ends for the team, received half as many targets as Isaiah Williams on Sunday. That cannot happen.

Some analysts believe New York needs another receiver. I disagree. They need better target distribution and to get the tight ends involved more.

The lone bright spot

There was a lot that went wrong for the Jets on Sunday, but I can't get enough of how good the team's secondary looked. Keep in mind, they were without All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and they still held Jordan Love to 145 passing yards.

Through two games, the Jets have held their opponents to a combined 285 passing yards. They still don't have an interception, but multiple players in the secondary forced fumbles throughout Sunday's game.

If you asked me what the biggest weakness on the team was going into 2026, I would unequivocally say the secondary. The fact that they have been the strength of the team should be a feather in the cap of Glenn. His calls on defense are working.

Of course, that's little to celebrate after a loss like that.

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