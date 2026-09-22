Jets' Offensive Line Is a Clear Concern Entering Week 3 (Here's What Needs to Happen Next)

The Jets already find themselves at a crossroads following a 20-17 overtime loss to the Packers in Week 2. While the loss itself was disappointing enough after an encouraging Week 1 win over the Titans, the blown 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and inability to close out the game left a sour taste.

Although the secondary was a pleasant surprise in light of the injuries to Minkah Fitzpatrick (left groin) and rookie D'Angelo Ponds (calf) entering the game, the offensive line took a huge step back after making a statement in the season opener.

One week after allowing zero sacks and giving quarterback Geno Smith plenty of time to operate against a capable Titans defensive front, it was the complete opposite for a group that gave up four sacks and finished with the most disappointing effort on the entire team.

As the Jets turn the page to a Week 3 clash with the Lions at Ford Field, the OL unit needs to show that this was a one-off and that they are much better than they looked in the loss to the Packers.

Jets' offensive line looking to bounce back from some adversity

When you consider how well the Jets OL contained Titans All-Pro Jeffery Simmons in Week 1, it was truly surprising that they were unable to find an answer to Green Bay's front, which was without star pass rusher Micah Parsons and Javon Hargrave. Lukas Van Ness, who has never had more than four sacks in a single season, had 1.5 in that game alone.

After relying heavily on the run game in the opener and dominating in the trenches, the Jets averaged just 2.5 yards per carry against the Packers and gave up back-to-back sacks in overtime as the game started to get away. There were simply no excuses for this kind of performance with a banged-up group on the other side, and it ultimately proved costly in a game full of mistakes and poor decisions.

While the decision by offensive coordinator Frank Reich to line up in the shotgun on third-and-two and fourth-and-one at midfield late in regulation was bizarre, the OL's struggle to create lanes for a crucial first down (h/t NFL) at that point in the game was especially concerning.

The Packers with a BIG 4th down stop!



GBvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/EL0Ldu5b3i — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

You can argue those two plays should have been under center in that scenario, and that definitely would have made it a little easier, but the OL still did a poor job with the game hanging in the balance. It is still too early to push the panic button on this group after just one poorly executed game, but there wasn't much to be encouraged by against a Packers team missing two of its best pass rushers.

Sure, head coach Aaron Glenn should shoulder a lot of the blame for his poor clock management and timeout usage that continues to overshadow most of these games for the Jets, but it was not entirely his fault that the OL failed to find any answers up front in an area where it succeeded in a week prior.

Here's what needs to happen next

As Glenn heads into a Week 3 meeting against a Lions team he served as defensive coordinator for from 2021 to 2024, it should be another test for this OL. While Detroit has allowed a combined 71 points in its first two games due to some serious secondary concerns, All-Pro Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions' defensive front had five sacks against the Saints, another two against the Bills and gave up 203 rushing yards to Buffalo as well.

The Lions' pass rush, especially Aidan Hutchinson, will pounce on the Jets if their offensive line isn't ready. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Jets to bounce back and respond to the adversity, the OL needs to make an early statement by opening up lanes for the run game and giving Smith more time to operate in the pocket. If it can do that from the opening kick and help establish a better rhythm offensively, the Jets could have a shot to go into the Motor City and pull off the upset.

After all, this is a Lions team that has been dealing with multiple injuries and is thin in the secondary. For that reason, it is critical for the OL to set the tone and give Smith more time to operate if the Jets are going to get back in the win column or at least show some encouraging signs after imploding in the fourth quarter against the Packers in Week 2.

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