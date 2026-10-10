3 Matchups That Will Decide Jets’ Week 5 Game Against Browns (All Eyes on Thomas-Stephens Tandem)

The Jets hope to get back on track in Week 5 after dropping their last three games. However, it will be no easy task for Gang Green, as the Browns come into town riding a three-game winning streak. Both teams are dealing with their share of injuries, but that’s part of the challenge every team faces over a season.

For the Jets, Sunday’s game could be a turning point in the season.

A loss would drop the Jets to 1-4 and put even more pressure on head coach Aaron Glenn’s future, especially with three of the team’s next five opponents having a winning record. That’s why coming away with a win is critical for New York.

With that said, here are the three matchups that will determine whether Gang Green gets back on track.

1. Browns’ run game vs. Jets’ defensive line

Several factors have contributed to the Browns’ hot start. Watson has played well, the defense has been great, and head coach Todd Monken has had a big impact.

One area that’s been almost been a non-factor, however, is Cleveland’s run game. Through four games, the Browns rank 23rd in rushing yards per game (93.8) and yards per carry (3.7). Star running back Quinshon Judkins just hasn’t been able to get things going, recording 177 rushing yards and averaging an abysmal three yards per carry.

The unit has been better, combining for 244 yards in the last two games, but it’ll need to step it up to keep the win streak going. Shutting down their run game should be among the Jets’ top priorities heading into this matchup.

The Jets' defensive line will be crucial to walking out of Sunday with a victory. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York emphasized improving its run defense by getting bigger up front in the offseason. The unit looked significantly better in the first two games, allowing just 131 rushing yards. However, they’ve regressed over the last two weeks.

In their losses to the Lions and the Bears, the Jets have been dominated at the line of scrimmage, giving up 363 rushing yards and eight rushes of 10 yards or more.

They’ll need to bounce back against the Browns.

Luckily for New York, Cleveland isn’t as explosive on the ground, with just nine runs of at least 10 yards through four weeks. Their offensive line hasn’t helped, as the unit ranks 24th with a 57.9 run-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.

To beat the Browns, the Jets’ defensive line must maintain outside leverage, clog the gaps, and prevent Judkins from reaching the second level. Forcing Cleveland into obvious passing situations would put the game in Watson’s hands and give New York’s defense more opportunities to generate pressure.

Watson has already had to bail them out of multiple games this season, with some victories coming down to the final whistle. If they can force Watson to do it all himself, they’ll have a chance to capitalize on his mistakes.

2. Denzel Boston vs. Brandon Stephens and AZ Thomas

Although KC Concepcion Jr. and Harold Fanin Jr. lead the Browns’ pass catchers in targets with 17 apiece, it’s Denzel Boston who’s been Deshaun Watson’s go-to receiver.

That shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Standing at 6'4" and 215 lbs, Boston excelled at the University of Washington at moving the chains with his contested-catch ability and was an elite red zone threat, with 14 of his 20 touchdowns coming in the red zone. Those traits have quickly translated to the NFL, where he’s become Watson’s most trusted target.

Over four games, Boston leads the team in receiving yards with 284, while hauling in 13 catches for two touchdowns. Of his 22 targets, eight are on passes of at least 20 yards downfield, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Last week against the Steelers, Watson connected with Boston for a 60-yard completion, setting the Browns up for a touchdown three plays later. Boston has primarily run go routes, outs and comebacks, with some slants over the middle, giving him opportunities to use his size and playmaking ability at different levels of the field.

“(Boston is) only going to get better because he’s tough physically and mentally, he’s diligent, he’s got an excellent catch radius and plays strong to the ball,” head coach Todd Monken told reporters.

Limiting Boston from making explosive plays will be the top priority for the Jets. Outside corners Brandon Stephens and AZ Thomas will be tasked with neutralizing Boston’s big-play ability.

The Jets will need a big performance from Brandon Stephens to keep Denzel Boston at bay this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-2, respectively, Stephens and Thomas have the size and the physical play style to match up with Boston. So far, the two have stood out in coverage.

Stephens has allowed just 11 receptions (18 targets) for 141 yards, while Thomas has given up 17 catches (21 targets) for 123 yards and two touchdowns. According to PFF, Stephens has posted a 74.4 coverage grade and Thomas a 70.2, with both ranking among the top 20 cornerbacks in coverage among 103 qualifying players.

This matchup comes down to whether Stephens and Thomas can prevent Boston from creating explosive plays. They have the length and size to challenge him on any deep shot, but they’ll also have to limit his yards after the catch.

The Jets did a good job limiting downfield targets to Rome Odunze last week, but he was still making plays at the intermediate levels. They’ll need to avoid a similar outcome with Boston, who can hurt them with any room they give him.

3. Browns’ pass rush vs. Jets’ offensive line

Even after trading away superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett, the Browns’ pass rush has remained highly effective at generating pressure.

Cleveland has proven it can get after the quarterback with its front four, as the unit is tied for fifth in sacks (12) and sixth in quarterback pressure percentage (40.4%), despite blitzing at just a 27.3% rate.

This has allowed them to drop more defenders into coverage, where they’ve recorded four interceptions.

However, the Browns’ defensive line is banged up. Mason Graham, who leads the team in sacks with four, Kalia Davis, and Mike Hall Jr. all missed practice on Thursday, while Derek Barnett was limited. Their availability for Sunday is uncertain.

Even if some of those players miss Sunday’s game, Cleveland can still cause problems for New York, as they still have Isaiah McGuire, Maliek Collins and Jared Verse.

The Jets’ offensive line has been inconsistent through the first four weeks.

Is the Jets' offensive line ready to be tested by the Browns' pass rush? | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starting left guard Dylan Parham has been the team’s best pass-blocker, per PFF, earning a 75.9 grade. However, he’s unlikely to play after missing the first two practices. Jordan Meredith has filled in over the past two weeks, but the five-year veteran has struggled, allowing two sacks and seven pressures across 40 pass-blocking snaps.

Left tackle Olu Fashanu hasn’t been any better, allowing five sacks and 11 pressures. If the Jets can’t improve their protection against Cleveland, then it could be another long day for quarterback Geno Smith.

To limit Cleveland’s pass rush, offensive coordinator Frank Reich must give Fashanu extra help on the left side, using a tight end, like Jelani Woods, or a running back to chip the edge rushers.

New York could also make life easier by establishing the run after struggling to do so over the last few weeks. This would keep the offense balanced, prevent predictable passing situations, and take the pressure off Smith.

Reich also needs to get the ball out of Smith’s hands faster. A mix of quick passes, screens, and play-actions would make life easier on the offensive line and create opportunities to attack downfield.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.