The Jets are heading down the barrow of another loss season.

At 2-8 with seven games remaining, the Jets face the possibility of another losing season. More importantly, the organization must confront the possibility of making another head coaching change, as its current coaching regime isn't a long-term answer.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn's seat is beginning to heat up as the team continues to struggle during his tenure. Despite arriving with expectations of turning the franchise around, Glenn has struggled to establish a winning culture in New York.

The Jets, who are fresh off a loss to the rival Bills, have struggled on both sides of the ball this season. The defense, which Glenn has identified as his superpower, has often failed to deliver. Meanwhile, the offense has continued to search for consistency.

To make matters worse, the team may be without Geno Smith, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury. Smith has put together one of his better seasons so far through 10 games; he's thrown for 2,226 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions on a 67.1% completion rate.

Jets QB Geno Smith (ankle) hopes to play Sunday vs. Chargers, per sources. This week’s progress will determine his status but he was ‘doing good’ as of Monday and will try to push through it. pic.twitter.com/R4aN79uyOA — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 17, 2026

Based on the Jets' performance this season, Glenn is on borrowed time. Rather than waiting until the offseason, the Jets should cut bait with Glenn before the season concludes.

It's in Jets' best interest to fire Aaron Glenn sooner rather than later

New York isn't officially eliminated from postseason contention, but at this point, it would take a miracle for the Jets to have a chance to represent the AFC in the 2026 NFL playoffs.

Cutting ties with Glenn would give the Jets a new voice in the locker room through the end of the season and an opportunity to salvage what has been another disappointing campaign.

The Jets' current coaching staff has several potential candidates who could take over, and the organization may already have an interim option on its roster.

Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich has extensive head coaching experience, including stops with the Panthers and Colts. Elsewhere on offense, current quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave gives the Jets another experienced offensive mind who could be considered for the interim position.

The Jets' defensive coordinator, Brian Duker, spent time with the Lions alongside Glenn during his tenure as their defensive coordinator from 2021-24. His familiarity with Glenn's defensive philosophy could make him another potential candidate to take over the team—especially now that Duker is calling Gang Green's defensive plays.

Aaron Glenn’s “superpower” for the #Jets lasted 10 weeks.



Brian Duker calling plays for the team on Sunday is further a bad look for this current defensive staff. — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) November 16, 2026

At times this season, the Jets have looked like a team that has given up. Bringing in a new voice could help reinvigorate the locker room and give the team an opportunity to close out the 2026 NFL season on a stronger note.

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