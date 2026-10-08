One Thought on All 22 Jets Starters After First Quarter of 2026 Season

At the quarter-way point of the NFL season, it's time for teams to finally shake off the rust and determine who they are going to be as a football team.

For the Jets, their 1-3 start seems dismal, but there are certainly positives to look at across the roster. Now that the first four games of the 2026 season are behind us, we'll take a look at one thought from each starting member of the organization as the next phase of the season takes shape and the Jets determine whether they'll actually compete this year.

Click to jump to a player:

Geno Smith, QB

If you look at the numbers compared to the last few quarterbacks the Jets have had, Geno Smith is on pace to have a top-five season as a passer in franchise history. That isn't saying much, especially after a game in which he failed to pick up a third-down conversion.

Still, the Jets remain high on their signal-caller, especially head coach Aaron Glenn

" I know that he's going to get right back to who he is, and that's completing a high percentage of throws," Glenn said. "I have no concern with that with this player because of who he is and his career and how he's operated."

Breece Hall, RB

Breece Hall has been hurt since the team's Week 3 loss in Detroit, but the team's running game has taken a hit well before that. Hall remains out of practice and is slated to miss Sunday's contest against Cleveland.

Until he returns, it seems like the Jets are comfortable giving Braelon Allen the bulk of the carries.

Garrett Wilson, WR

When he's been given the chance to show it, Garrett Wilson has remained not only New York's best player but also one of the top receivers in the NFL. In fact, he's in the top 15 across the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. That even includes the measly four targets he received last week in Chicago.

"It's just because we didn't have as many opportunities," Glenn said. "The more opportunities that we get, you can rest assured Garrett will get his targets."

If New York wants to win this season, Wilson needs at least 12-15 targets per game. That's not hyperbole either. It's the truth.

Adonai Mitchell, WR

Like Hall, injuries have derailed what Adonai Mitchell could have been to start the season. He remains an intriguing second receiving option behind Wilson, but an odd finger injury has kept him out of the lineup for the last few weeks.

Adonai Mitchell's eventual concern will be key to unlocking the Jets' full offensive potential. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Time will tell when Mitchell returns, but he's going to be very important in trying to modernize this offense with multiple weapons on the roster.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE

When healthy and targeted fairly, Kenyon Sadiq has looked like an excellent player for the Jets and a smart pick for the first round. Sadiq has recorded 12 receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown, and even though he didn't record a catch in Sunday's loss to the Bears, he remains a central cog for this offense moving forward.

Offensive line

The injury to Dylan Parham hits the Jets' offensive line hard. Meanwhile, Olu Fashanu has not taken the leap many had hoped to see so far, and Josh Myers has been serviceable but is a low-ceiling player.

Armand Membou and Joe Tippmann have been solid on the right side of the line, but this is a group that will need to play better if the Jets want to improve collectively on offense.

Defensive line

No group has been more disappointing this season than the Jets defensive line. They have multiple draft picks and millions of dollars invested in the group from this offseason, and nothing has really panned out through four games.

Veteran DE Joseph Ossai's poor start to the season is one reason why the Jets' D-line hasn't lived up to expectations. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From David Bailey to T'Vondre Sweat to Joseph Ossai, the Jets need more from this group moving forward. They can't keep getting all their pressure from blitzes. Good quarterbacks on their upcoming schedule will eat them alive.

Jamien Sherwood, LB

Like his counterpart, Jamien Sherwood has struggled to begin the season. His reads are too slow, he overpursues at times, and hasn't made many impactful plays. For a player with an enormous contract for his position, the Auburn product will need to turn up his level of play quickly, or he'll be in danger of being without a team this offseason.

Demario Davis, LB

Demario Davis was brought in to help fix the Jets' alignment issues and provide a stable force for the rest of the defense. While New York's unit has improved, Davis has also struggled in his own right. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the 62nd-best linebacker out of 74 players and the seventh-worst at defending the run.

At 37 years old, it's fair to wonder how much Davis has left in the tank. He remains an important face in the organization, but he will need to improve as the season goes on.

Brandon Stephens, CB

Last season, Brandon Stephens was the best player on a bad secondary for New York. This year, he's one of the better performers on a secondary that has become one of the NFL's top units.

Stephens currently ranks as the 14th-best corner in the game on PFF, and his coverage stats rank among the best as well. If he keeps playing like this, it might behoove the Jets to get him some new money this offseason.

AZ Thomas, CB

Rolling through the list of surprise performers this season is former third-round pick AZ Thomas. The Florida State product has earned and kept his starting role throughout the regular season so far and has competed well against quality receivers.

Azareye'h "AZ" Thomas has been a pleasant surprise for the Jets this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's currently the 17th-best cornerback by PFF and certainly looks like an ascending young player the team can rely on moving forward. It would be massive for him to be a hit on the roster.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S

Minkah Fitzpatrick is a hero for simply being the player who ended the team's 20-game interception drought. He remains a strong off-ball safety with the versatility to play inside the box as well. As he gets healthier as the season progresses, Fitzpatrick will be an important player as the team moves forward with as they try to rack up wins.

Dane Belton, S

No Jets player has had a better start to the season than Dane Belton. The fact that he's willing to play on special teams makes him a player Gang Green should covet for as long as possible, as proven by Glenn's praise for the veteran safety.

It's always good to have any player that has a significant role—offense or defense—but understands the impact that (Dane) brings when it comes to special teams. You have to drag him off of it. That's just the personality and the mentality that he has as a football player. Aaron Glenn on Dane Belton

Belton is a major part of why this secondary has surprised people and continues to remain a bright spot heading into the next portion of the Jets' season.

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