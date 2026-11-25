Like the Kevin meme from "The Office," the New York Jets should be thinking one thing above all else:

It's nice to finally win one.

New York defeated the Los Angeles Chargers to snap a five-game losing skid and a stretch of eight losses in their last nine games. At 3-8, there's still little hope the Jets will figure out a way to save their season. But there are still positives to look at after a win like that.

At the same time, some uncomfortable conversations should come up as well. New York's aging veterans struggled despite the win. And if those struggles continue, the Jets should look to replace three of them this coming offseason.

Let's get to that list now.

Demario Davis

We've highlighted Davis' play over the last few weeks as something the team needs to address eventually. If he has a good performance, we will happily give him flowers for it.

That said, Sunday's game vs. the Chargers was another mediocre showing for the 37-year-old linebacker. Davis was graded the Jets' fifth-worst player, per Pro Football Focus, and remains the third-worst linebacker in the sport by that very metric. He missed tackles and struggled against the run, as he has all season.

The Jets will need to address their linebacker room this offseason. They can't play Jamien Sherwood and Davis together next year. Sherwood has been fine to an extent, but Davis has reached the point of being nearly unplayable.

And if nothing gets fixed, the NFL Draft may be the best place to find his replacement.

Harrison Phillips

It may seem unfair for me to call for the Jets to replace a starting defensive tackle who recorded a sack on Sunday. After all, Harrison Phillips got to the quarterback for one of the team's six total tallies on the day.

That said, his claim to fame isn't rushing the passer. It's stopping the run. And Phillips has struggled in that regard.

New York gave up 158 yards on the ground in the Week 11 win and over five yards per carry. The defense is ranked third-worst in the league at stopping the run. Things won't be getting any better either. The Jets need to address their interior defensive line, and replacing Phillips will need to be done.

Brandon Stephens

Stephens has been a serviceable starter in his second season with the Jets. That said, he gave up a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. While Ladd McConkey is the Chargers' best receiving threat, you cannot have a starting corner get beat as much as Stephens has been this season.

New York could add a cornerback in free agency, but they could look to the draft to address the position again. D'Angelo Ponds was a second-round pick at the position this spring, but New York has trained him to play inside.

If the Jets want a bigger corner, the draft will have prospects to target. And any of them may be better suited to replace Stephens.

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