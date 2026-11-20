Do the New York Jets have a plan for slot cornerback D'Angelo Ponds? The second-round pick received his second start of the season last week against Buffalo, but only played seven snaps.

Part of that decision came down to their opponent. Buffalo ran wild on New York to the tune of over 200 yards in a 31-12 blowout. Because of Buffalo's rushing success, the Jets opted to play former mid-round pick Malachi Moore four times as many snaps as Ponds.

That doesn't mean the the rookie played poorly, though.

Speaking to reporters in his new role as defensive play-caller, coordinator Brian Duker gave the Indiana prospect a major vote of confidence going into their next showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Preaching over Ponds

Duker was clear. Despite playing only seven snaps in the team's loss, Ponds put forth the kind of game that the team was looking for over the last few weeks.

"I thought he did a nice job, probably his best game yet this past weekend," Duker said. "I thought his execution was the cleanest, that's probably the best way to say it. His executions of his assignment, where he was supposed to be, leverages, all those types of things."

So if the team believed that Ponds played well on Sunday, then why exactly did they play him significantly less than Moore?

The answer to that is New York's failing on defense. The Jets' front seven has been gutted consistently due to injuries and their focus on playing four downlinemen has put them in situations they can't stop at this point. By adding a bigger player in Moore, the team hopes a third safety will be better than adding a third cornerback on the field.

It's a sign that the team still needs to see more from Ponds in run defense as well.

With the Jets sitting at 2-8, there should be little the team needs to see more of from the safety room. It would be best for the team to play Ponds as much as possible to determine what kind of player he can be. Can he handle being a boundary corner despite his size? Is he just a slot player?

These are questions that can't be answered yet. By season's end, they must have one. New York has done a poor job of putting young players in the best positions possible. Ponds has been a good example of this. He hasn't been given enough of an opportunity to really know what kind of performer he can be.

But if they are to improve beyond 2027, the team will need to actually play them. If Ponds had the "best game" of his young career, then he will need more playing time altogether.

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