Finally.

It had been over a month since the last time the Jets won a football game. Their 27-24 victory over the Chargers provided a major breath of relief for head coach Aaron Glenn. The second-year coach has been running out of time this season to show ownership he's deserving of a third year.

A 3-8 record shows there is plenty left to do in that regard. But their victory, in what was one of the most efficient offensive games in franchise history show plenty of studs and duds to talk about.

So let's get to it.

Stud: David Bailey

We're running out of superlatives to describe the impact and play David Bailey has had on the Jets' defense. The second overall pick recorded two sacks on Sunday and even a forced fumble. He's now up to 9.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.

2 sacks today, 9.5 this season for David Bailey 😤



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Bailey is just the third rookie since the turn of the century to record over 8.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in a season.

A reminder: we're in Week 11.

Bailey is on pace to shatter Javon Kearse's rookie sack record of 14.5. He remains a transcendent talent and a major part of what this team will be over the years.

Dud: Pro-tank crowd

Some Jets fans are happy the team was able to come away with a win on Sunday. Others are furious that the team has lost out on a chance to get closer to the top overall pick.

Wherever each fan falls on the tanking question, the Jets are unequivocally not tanking. If anything, they continue to play hard for head coach Aaron Glenn and the rest of their staff. Based on that reality, it's a fair bet to assume the team is not going to finish 3-14 on the year. Gang Green will win more games.

People can continue to complain about that, or demand further changes, but the reality is none of that is going to happen yet. Sunday's win was the clearest example of that.

Stud: Sterling Shephard

It's been a long road for Sterling Shepard. The former second-round pick has torn his Achilles and ACL in back-to-back years and has been bouncing around practice squads ever since. On Sunday, with the Jets dealing with injuries at the position, he was called in to provide competency.

And boy did he ever.

Two TDs for Sterling Shepard!



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Shepard caught touchdowns on both of his receptions today to help the Jets solve their red-zone woes. While the Jets have not placed Omar Cooper Jr. on IR with an ankle injury, they should feel confident in the depth of their receiver room.

Shepard is a big reason why. He is deserving of a performance like that to show he still belongs.

Dud: Run defense

The Jets' offense had one of the most efficient days in team history. Their defense, though, has problems that have not been fixed all season. New York gave up 158 yards running to Los Angeles.

The Chargers' run offense came into the game 10th in the league, so it's not like the performance was shocking. Still, the team struggled mightily to control the line of scrimmage on that side of the ball. It will remain an issue so long as the team tries to use four-down linemen as part of their fits.

There were some positive plays on their own, but as a collective problem, the Jets' run defense remains unsolved.

Stud: Offensive line

The Jets' run defense was bad, but their own offensive line was superb on Sunday. The Jets ran for 165 yards as a unit for 4.5 yards per carry. Dylan Parham, Josh Myers, and Armand Membou didn't give up a single pressure today either.

It didn't matter that the Chargers needed multiple stops today. They simply couldn't get it because the offensive line dictated the play.

The Jets are going to have to address a lot of needs this offseason—especially at quarterback, linebacker, defensive line, and in their secondary. One group they definitely don't have to worry about, though, is their line.

They remain the focal point for future success.

Dud: Austin McNamara

It was a quiet day for punter Austin McNamara—and that's what all NFL fans will want to see.

The Jets' starting punter never got a chance to do his job, outside of holds on field goals, because they never punted for the second time this century. It's also their first game without a turnover or punt since 2004.

McNamara has had a down year of course, but this is a dud that most fans will be happy to deal with.

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