There's a lot to discuss for the Jets after their 27-24 victory over the Chargers on Sunday.

Gang Green's chances of securing the top overall pick took a major hit, but their young players continue to make progress in their development. Now at 3-8, the team will try to build on their victory on Sunday with more wins in the final six games of the regular season.

Can they do it? Let's break down some of the other things we learned from their third win of the season.

Aaron Glenn's job isn't safe with win

There will be many Jets fans concerned that a win over the one-win Chargers shows the team could win enough games down the stretch to save Glenn's job for at least a third year.

But that isn't exactly a guarantee, is it?

New York's offense dominated throughout Sunday's contest. Their defense, however, remained an issue, especially in stopping the run. We'll get to those specifics later, but Glenn's true calling card remains an issue. The fact that the Jets beat an inferior opponent shows the roster is better than last year, not the coaching.

If the Jets win just one more game this season, would they keep Glenn after a 4-13 season? What about if they go to 5-12?

A lot can still happen over the final six games of the season. It's best to let them play out before we declare whether Glenn will get a third season or not.

Jets can still get top QB without top pick

Fans won't be happy that the Jets cost themselves a chance at the first overall pick. But that doesn't mean they are going to miss out on top picks in general.

If the season ended today, the Jets would own the fourth, fifth, and 15th overall picks in the 2027 draft. They could use both of those top-five picks to trade up and acquire a rookie quarterback of their choice. If the board fell their way, they could also draft other quality rookies, including the likes of Darian Mensah, CJ Carr and others.

This notion that the Jets needed to own the top overall pick is nothing more than a farce. They can come through with three excellent players (including a quarterback) without needing to be the worst team in football. That is part of the protection that comes with the Colts struggling as much as they have this year.

Fans are frustrated that the team can only beat inferior competition when it matters least. But the point of having three first-round picks this year is that it can get multiple top prospects at the top without mortgaging future hopes.

Winning blueprint won't change into 2027

The good news is that the blueprint for New York winning football games is the same one that has been tried and tested through the years. The Jets want to run the football, not turn the ball over, and rush the passer at a high clip.

They did all of that on Sunday.

Justin Herbert was sacked six times in the Jets' win, including two by David Bailey.

There's a reason David Bailey was the No. 2 pick 💪



NYJvsLAC on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8sIdm9IXOx — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

New York also ran for 165 yards between the likes of Braelon Allen and Breece Hall. Gang Green ranks 18th in the league in running, but when they are moving the ball as they did, they can be really hard to beat.

Even better was the fact that Geno Smith went 17-of-21 passing for three touchdowns and no interceptions. It doesn't matter who is coaching the team: if the Jets play as they did on Sunday in those phases, the team should be able to win games in 2027 with even more talent on their way.

Week 11 success highlights coaching frustrations

We've already talked about the Jets' offensive success this week. It truly was a historic day, though, and it came with a major change to its coaching staff.

For the first time all season, offensive coordinator Frank Reich was on the sideline calling plays. It worked perfectly, with New York not punting once and having its first no punt/turnover/fourth down fail games in 20 years.

But that's where the frustration also comes in. New York was 2-8 going into Week 11. Why did the Jets wait so long to make a shift with their play-caller on the sideline? Why did it take them so long to play complementary football? That is where most of the frustration is for the team's fanbase.

"I've always said that I'm going to do whatever it takes for us to improve and win games"



Aaron Glenn talks about having Frank Reich call plays on the sidelines today: pic.twitter.com/4PwMuZ108T — SNY Jets (@snyjets) November 23, 2026

New York waiting so long to make such a simple coaching change only highlights the bigger failings of the entire staff this season. There is no reason why the Jets could not have played better as a collective unit throughout this season.

But their coaching and their unwillingness to adjust remain the biggest reasons why they didn't. Sunday's success was great to see for a lot of the young players on the roster. But it also highlights exactly why they haven't found more success since.

Defensive problems remain

We talked before about the Jets' defensive problems under Glenn. They simply haven't been good enough under him to warrant any confidence moving forward beyond just the 2026 season. Some of it has to do with the players—defensive tackles T'Vondre Sweat and David Onyemata are injured and it has hurt their run defense—but it also has to do with the lack of adjustments from coaching.

Both remain major issues. And they almost cost the team a win on Sunday.

The Chargers gained 158 yards on the ground and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. New York managed to get six sacks, but the team also can't stop the run. Against ball-dominant teams, that remains a weakness and something the team can't figure out.

Giving up 24 points in a win isn't the issue. Giving up 24 points to a Chargers team that averages just 16 isn't good in any context.

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