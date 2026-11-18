The New York Jets franchise did not learn from their prior CJ Mosley mistake.

After three dominant seasons with the franchise, Mosley's age began to creep up on him. New York, loyal to its veterans and locker room leaders, tried to find ways to get him on the field until he couldn't play anymore.

By the time Mosley played his last game with the franchise, the linebacker was 31 years old.

That makes it even more surprising that the Jets seemingly made the same mistake again - this time with veteran linebacker Demario Davis. The veteran linebacker signed a two-year deal with New York at 38 years old in the offseason. New York wasn't worried at all that his advanced age far exceeded Mosley, or that Father Time could hit him harder than they thought. They just needed quality leadership at the position.

But now, New York is suffering, and Davis is a key reason why. It leaves open further questions about what the team should do at linebacker beyond 2027 and for the rest of the season.

Jets linebacker problem starts with Davis

New York is running out of options for Davis. In last Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the aging linebacker was one of the worst players on the field, recording a 34.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. It was the lowest grade of any Jets full-time starter in the Week 10 defeat.

"We didn’t do a good enough job; that’s the area we certainly got to be better," Davis said. "Too many explosive plays got in the red zone and didn't get off the field."

It's not like last Sunday's performance can be chalked up to one bad game, either. Davis has been one of the worst linebackers this year in the NFL. PFF has graded his 2026 season at a 40.5 grade - 82nd out of 82 linebackers.

Rock. Bottom.

As a leader, Davis remains an important part of New York's defense. He is in charge of getting everyone set and communicating as long as possible. But actually executing plays on defense matters more than leadership - especially for a 2-8 team.

And the tape shows Davis is a step slower than he once was.

It's only going to get worse as well, moving forward. Players don't suddenly get better when they lose a step.

It's why New York must find a way to start thinking about replacing Davis on the field in some way. They may not have answers in their backup linebacker room, but for a team needing wins to save their coach's job, Davis might have to be the first player moved.

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