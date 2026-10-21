3 Potential Aaron Glenn Replacements Should Already Be on the Jets' Radar

The Jets have had their own coaching carousel during their 16-year playoff drought. Aaron Glenn, New York's latest head coach, has a 5-18 record through 23 games.

He will likely be gone if the Jets' win-loss record doesn't improve this season, sitting at 2-4 in Week 7. If so, Woody Johnson and Co. should have these coaches on their shortlist for next season.

Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin has been rumored as an option for the Jets job since he resigned at the end of last season. The former Steelers head coach has made waves for his building in Minecraft, but could do wonders building a new culture for the Jets.

Tomlin is a winner, plain and simple. He boasts a career .628 win percentage, made the playoffs 13 times, and has a Super Bowl ring to boot. The Jets need a winner; since 2010, they've had the NFL's second-worst win percentage. Meanwhile, Tomlin has never had a losing season during his tenure in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin would be a safe hire if the Jets can get him in the building. While his time with the Steelers ended unceremoniously, Jets fans would see Tomlin's shortcomings in the playoffs as champagne problems. Tomlin's career speaks for itself. He should be one of their first calls if the Jets are to fire Aaron Glenn.

Klay Kubiak

The 49ers have been a hotbed of offensive coaching talent since Kyle Shanahan took the job in 2017. Klay Kubiak may be the next leaf on the Shanahan tree to branch out. The Jets have had six head coaches since their last playoff appearance. Only one has been offensive-minded: Adam Gase.

Kubiak would be a perfect fit, especially if the Jets are to use one of their three first-round draft picks on a QB. The 38-year-old has led the 49ers' offense to a top-10 offense in the NFL during their 6-0 start. Kubiak will be a hot commodity come the offseason as teams change up coaching regimes.

Kubiak has succeeded despite the injuries that his offense has sustained. The Jets have weapons; they just haven't unlocked them consistently. Kubiak could be the answer to those issues. With the draft capital spent on offensive talent, the contracts for Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, and a possible new rookie QB going into 2027, Kubiak should be someone the Jets keep an eye on.

Chris Shula

If the Jets are looking for a new defensive mind, Chris Shula should be on that list. The 40-year-old has led the Rams to a top-three defense through six weeks. Shula comes from football royalty, with his grandfather being the legendary Don Shula. The Rams DC has been around football his whole life and is now under Sean McVay's tutelage, one of the league's best.

The Rams have been one of the best teams since McVay took over, winning one Super Bowl and appearing in two. The Jets could benefit from someone who comes from a sustained winning culture, both personally and professionally.

New York has had a good defense this year, ranking top-12 in total defense in 2026. Shula could raise that number while handling the head coaching job better than Glenn has so far. Woody Johnson clearly likes defensive-minded head coaches; Shula could bring a winning edge to a team that desperately needs it.

Glenn has clearly taken a step up from last season, but issues still remain. The former Lions' DC has been outscored 100-6 in the last two minutes of halves and still is losing games. If he loses his job before the start of the 2027 season, the Jets must take a look at these candidates.

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