Under Microscope After 21 Games: Analyzing If Jets' Aaron Glenn Is a Good Head Coach

Aaron Glenn has been the head coach of the Jets for 21 games after Week 4's loss to the Bears. It hasn't even been two seasons. To some fans, the push for patience is clear; the team was never going to be able to magically become a winner after a single season.

To others who are watching other coaches around the league find success, though, patience has just about run out.

And it seemed to reach a tipping point in the Jets' 23-12 loss at the hands of the Bears on Sunday. New York was dominated by a Chicago squad missing their starting quarterback and left tackle. Chicago came into the game with one of the most high-powered offenses in the league, with a head coach who Glenn coached with in Detroit.

If anyone knew how to defend the Ben Johnson scheme, it would be Glenn.

Instead, New York's defense gave up nearly 500 yards of total offense and 232 yards on the ground. Adding insult to injury, the team committed 12 penalties and failed to convert a single third down offensively—areas that are under the microscope with Glenn as a no-nonsense coach who has already changed his offensive coordinator once since taking the top job.

Now, the Jets sit at 1-3. They are running out of time to prove to the world that things are different this time around. And Glenn's record as coach, compared to others around the league in a similar boat, leaves one question in mind:

Can he ever become a good head coach?

Comparing Aaron Glenn to other NFL coaches

You are what your record says you are in the NFL. For Glenn, his record tells much of the story. Through 21 games, the Jets are 4-17 under Glenn. They have more than twice as many double-digit losses during this time (10) as they do wins (4).

Head coach Aaron Glenn won't have forever to prove he should stick around with the Jets—especially if the double-digit losses continue. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To fully understand those numbers, here is the record of the list of coaches who were hired during the same cycle as

Mike Vrabel (NE) - 15-5

Liam Coen (JAX) - 16-5

Pete Carroll (LV) - 3-14 (fired)

Ben Johnson (CHI) - 14-7

Brian Schottenheimer (DAL) - 9-11-1

Kellen Moore (NO) - 7-13

And here is the record of coaches who were hired in this cycle.

Klint Kubiak (LV) - 3-1

Mike McCarthy (PIT) - 2-2

Jesse Minter (BAL) - 3-1

John Harbaugh (NYG) - 3-1

Joe Brady (BUF) - 3-1

Mike LaFleur (ARI) - 1-3

Todd Monken (CLE) - 3-1

Robert Saleh (TEN) - 0-4

Jeff Hafley (MIA) - 0-4

Kevin Stefanski (ATL) - 1-2 *Week 4 game on MNF*

It is not a good look for Glenn that 1) he has the least number of wins of the remaining coaches during his cycle, and 2) that six coaches in this year's cycle have nearly matched his win total in just four games.

Many coaches didn't walk into the same situation, of course, but Glenn was the one who wanted the Jets job. He wanted to be the man to fix the organization. Through a season and four games, the team clearly has not been good enough.

And the numbers tell of a coach who is more than just struggling. He's failing to do the thing Jets fans have been begging for for more than 15 years.

It isn't all bad with Aaron Glenn

Jets fans may not want to hear it, especially after such a dismal loss on Sunday, but there are still good things that the team has done so far this year. Despite the poor numbers, New York's defense was very good in the red zone on Sunday, holding the Bears to just two offensive touchdowns.

Glenn also didn't sugarcoat his frustration with what has been another three-game losing streak for the Jets under his watch.

"Very disappointed on a number of different levels," Glenn said. "We have too many people that want to think about history. We just have to circle the wagons and not let any of that come inside our locker room. We've been working our butts off to change that."

Glenn is far more accepting of his failings and where the team needs to improve than past coaches who have donned the Jets colors in the past. While that does not excuse the lack of success, it does highlight an acknowledgment of where he hasn't been up to par.

Aaron Glenn might not be the perfect head coach, but he isn't afraid to admit that, unlike other ex-Jets coaches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other positive for Glenn is that the locker room remains tight-knit and behind Glenn. There is no inkling of a mutiny or overall frustration at any level. The team is behind their coach.

Until that changes, it will be a positive for Glenn, and even veterans like safety Minkah Fitzpatrick know that.

"I've been in this situation many times before, and I know the most important thing to focus on in these moments is our execution," Minkah Fitzpatrick said on Sunday. "It's also important to look at ourselves and say, and be real and acknowledge that this isn't working. We've got to stop doing it or find a way to do it better."

Glenn's job is safe... for now

New York is not about to fire Glenn before the season ends. That doesn't appear even close to happening at this time. It means the Jets and Glenn will have 13 additional chances to prove to their fans and the rest of the league that they are better than the results they showed on Sunday.

There is even past precedent on Glenn's side to show a bad loss like this can be overcome.

In Detroit, Dan Campbell started his second season 1-6 after a dismal three-win campaign the year before. During their slow stretch in 2022, the Lions were shut out in a game by the Patriots and lost a three-score game to the Cowboys. In many ways, Glenn's first two years are matching Campbell's in Detroit more and more by the day.

But the Lions still won eight of their last 10 games of the season that year. Can the Jets even get to half of those wins throughout the remaining slate of their schedule? It's not as though the organization has proven it can at this point, but Glenn is confident better days are ahead.

We can all play a lot better," Geno Smith said. "Got a lot of belief in this team and in this offense as well. We’ve just got to get into a rhythm, create some momentum, and then get rolling.” Aaron Glenn, Jets HC

The Jets have upcoming contests against the Browns, Raiders and Patriots. Their margin for error has evaporated with their 1-3 start. Wins must begin piling up, or the seat will only get harder for Glenn going forward.

With a record of 4-17, there isn't much left to say about the Glenn regime in New York. It looks similar to the Robert Saleh regime, the Adam Gase regime, or the Todd Bowles regime. The point is, until this team wins and looks competent, questions surrounding the coach will continue to grow.

And in this case, Glenn won't have many chances to get the ship righted.

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