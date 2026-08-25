3 Potential Jets Trade Targets Before 53-Man Roster Deadline (Including Andy Dalton)

Nineteen days. The Jets are 20 days away from the start of the 2026 NFL regular season. Before that, the team needs to cut its current roster to 53 players by Sunday's deadline (6 p.m. ET) and fill out some of the bigger holes.

The good news is that the Jets don't necessarily have any glaring needs compared to the last few years. They have a well-balanced roster of talent that should be fun to watch this year. That being said, there are always places where a team can improve.

For the Jets, three trade candidates could be an option for them if they want to address any lingering roster concerns sooner rather than later.

3. Andy Dalton, QB (Eagles)

There is no guarantee the Jets will bring in a veteran quarterback, especially if they continue to like what Cade Klubnik has put on film through his first training camp. Should New York opt for a more veteran option, Andy Dalton seems like the most logical conclusion.

First, Dalton has played under Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich before, so the transition should be somewhat seamless. New York would want a veteran backup with plenty of starting reps, but also someone who understands what Reich wants to do as a play-caller.

Andy Dalton knows Jets OC Frank Reich from their time together with the Panthers a few years ago. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Finally, and for the most obvious reason, Dalton has been the worst of the backup quarterbacks for the Eagles in camp.

Tanner McKee seems poised to win the job and stay ahead of late-round selection Cole Payton. New York could simply wait for Dalton to get cut, but that would mean throwing a veteran like him to the open market, where he could catch on with another team.

If the Jets want to bring in a veteran backup and are hell-bent on bringing Dalton in, a trade is the only sure-fire way to make it happen.

2. Marist Liufau, EDGE (Cowboys)

New York doesn't necessarily need another pass rusher. Will McDonald IV, Davis Bailey, and Joseph Ossai are all quality players who can get to the quarterback. That being said, a fifth option wouldn't be the worst in the world.

Enter Marist Liufau. The former Cowboys draft pick was originally an off-ball linebacker before new defensive coordinator Christian Parker opted to transition him to the edge. While Liufau's athleticism is something to note, the Cowboys' addition of Von Miller in free agency changes how the team will look at Liufau.

With the Jets, the former third-round pick could be a developmental piece who brings speed and athleticism to the defense. You can never have too many pass rushers.

1. Jarrett Patterson, IOL (Texans)

Of all the questions surrounding the offense right now, the most important position that needs to be addressed is the interior of the offensive line. The Jets do not have a competent backup center/guard who can keep things afloat. Xavier Newman hasn't cut it.

That's where Jarrett Patterson comes in, though.

A trade with the Texans for Jarrett Patterson would bring some much-needed stability to the Jets' offensive line. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patterson has started 21 games during his three-year career with the Texans. Last season, he was ranked 50th out of 81 guards in the league by Pro Football Focus but does have starting experience.

He would be a basic backup behind Josh Myers who wouldn't take his job, but would understand the pressure of walking in to start in an NFL game. Jets fans would feel more confident with Patterson starting at center over Newman should the issue arise.

Honorary mention: what about J.J. McCarthy?

All eyes are waiting to see what the Vikings will do with former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. After a less-than-stellar sophomore campaign, the Vikings handed the job to Kyler Murray over the former Michigan product.

Could the Jets bring in the young signal-caller?

While McCarthy makes plenty of sense as a young quarterback, the Jets seem intrigued by their own developmental arm in Klubnik and would rather wait to see how the 2026 campaign unfolds before making any decisions at quarterback. Remember, this is a team with three first-round picks at their disposal in 2027. New York won't judge McCarthy by Klubnik, but by the young quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

Based on that, it may not be worth bringing someone in.

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