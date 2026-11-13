3-Round Jets Midseason 2027 Mock Draft: A Savior at QB & Dynamic Defenders

The Jets are just two losses away from their 11th straight season of finishing below .500. There are still eight games left this year.

Because of that, and due to the team looking at another loss on Sunday against the Bills, it's time to take at least a little bit of a peek at where the team could be drafting come April. Armed with three first-round picks and five picks in the top 70 overall selections, there's room to demand that the Jets be a busy franchise leading up to the 2027 draft.

Round of 2027 draft Jets' current selections 1 3 (NYJ, IND, DAL) 2 NYJ 3 NYJ 4 NYJ 5 NYJ 6 PHI, SF 7 N/A

So let's take an early look of what that will look like.

Why a 2027 mock draft matters in mid-November

It may be too early to start throwing out mock drafts at this point. But with the Jets at 2-7 and with three first-round picks, the organization doesn't have to look far to find any sense of positivity for its future.

For a fanbase devoid of much to look forward to, a mock draft like this could provide some solace that their struggles may be at an end... in 2027.

Round 1, 4th overall (via IND): CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

New York does not need to trade up to get their quarterback. If the draft stays the way it is, Notre Dame captain and signal-caller CJ Carr will fall right into their laps, and the Jets would come away with the best pure pocket passer of the class.

Carr is a player with excellent accuracy and a good enough arm to make every throw in the NFL. While he isn't the most mobile player, his comparisons to Brock Purdy are fair: someone who makes plays when he needs to and is deadly accurate when in rhythm.

While some Jets fans will be disappointed that the team will miss out on Drew Mestemaker, the organization should be thrilled with a pick like this.

Round 1, 6th overall: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

The math is there. The Jets should be able to get their quarterback of the future and a top edge rusher in their current situation. In this mock, Simmons is the one who falls, and Stewart goes earlier.

Simmons is a complete edge player—someone who has the speed, power, and willingness to stop the run. He would fit well in New York's defense along with David Bailey and could be another transcendent player along the defensive line.

If the Jets can pair their star rookie with another edge rusher, it would change how teams attack them going forward.

Round 1, 13th overall (via DAL): Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

The two big positions of need on draft day for the Jets will be at quarterback and defensive line. They must add two new pieces along the line, and a quarterback as well. With the 13th pick, the Jets end up taking an excellent playmaker along their interior in Echoles.

Ole Miss DT Will Echoles is the type of prospect that would help solidify the Jets' defensive line. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is another player who could very well be unavailable when the team makes this pick, but if New York can get an edge rusher and a top tackle, this will be an A+ draft, especially with someone as complete as Echoles is at both pass rush and run defense.

Round 2, 37th overall: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

I wouldn't be surprised if Jones goes a lot earlier than this. However, the size (6'4") and speed are something that the Jets could simply fall in love with, regardless of who the coach is going forward. Jones has been a key part of Mississippi State this season and has the ability to be the kind of lockdown corner the Jets are missing.

Round 3, 68th overall: Anthony Boswell, C, Houston

New York gets a center to potentially replace Josh Myers in the third round.

Boswell hasn't allowed a sack in two seasons at Houston, but he does have a penalty problem that will need to be addressed. He fits well with the modern look of a center and is plenty athletic. He could compete for a starting job right away.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.