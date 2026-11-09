Faria's Focus: 5 Jets Thoughts Following 4th Straight Loss (Trade Deadline, Long-Term Plans & More)

The numbers speak for themselves. The outcomes speak for themselves.

Aaron Glenn's Jets are a bad football team. They showed it throughout their 35-12 loss at the hands of the Chiefs on Sunday. Whether it was their nine penalties, turnovers, or inability to play complementary football to an almost comical level, what can go wrong will go wrong for this team.

As always, it's time to give some thoughts following their fourth straight loss, and seventh in their last eight games. From Glenn's future employment problems to lone bright spots, there's a lot to discuss about what this team is and will be going forward.

So let's get to it.

Stay aggressive or don't bother

There are a lot of problems with New York's coaching staff. Glenn is at the top of the list. Even when the team makes the right call—like challenging the Chiefs' third-down fumble—there's little done afterward to build on it.

The problem there is the fact that the Jets are selectively aggressive. On the opening drive, they reached a goal-to-go situation and felt like taking the field goal was acceptable. They were so focused on just dinking and dunking down the field that the team refused to take shots against Kansas City's defense until it was too late.

If Glenn and his staff want to be successful, they need to actually choose what kind of staff they want to be. At this rate, though, it really doesn't matter. Glenn's job is all but gone after an abysmal 5-21 start to his run with Gang Green. His inability to stay aggressive, or even get aggressive in the first place, will be one of many reasons why it failed.

Jets made right call with David Bailey... but are in wrong defense for him

As the Chiefs were running down the Jets' throats in the second half, I was left with one major thought.

David Bailey is an awesome draft pick, one that the Jets actually got right at such a high selection. But if the team is going to watch him reach T.J. Watt or Myles Garrett-level effectiveness, they need to put him in a better defense for his skill set.

The Jets must do a better job of putting David Bailey in a position to succeed. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bailey recorded two sacks and two fumbles forced in Sunday's loss. He's now up to 7.5 sacks and five fumbles forced in eight games played—second-most in that span, behind Julius Peppers with the Panthers.

"No surprise, that is who he is," Glenn said of Bailey after the game. "Each game, he is learning and getting better. It’s good to see that. We expect him to make plays like that. We expect him to be on the field as much as he can and to do that."

At the time of the 2026 draft, the Jets were choosing between Bailey and Arvell Reese. Reese is on his way to another excellent rookie season and will get plenty of flowers after his three-sack effort against Philadelphia.

But Bailey has been as productive, if not more, in his first year. The Jets just need to put him in the kind of wide-nine alignment that will get the most out of his skill set as a pass rusher and someone who sets the edge nicely in run fronts.

When the team inevitably makes a coaching change at the end of the year, they should find a coordinator who will fit Bailey into the right scheme.

Frustration is boiling over

During the Jets' loss to Kansas City, it was clear that frustration was boiling over on the sideline. Quarterback Geno Smith and right tackle Armand Membou were both seen throwing their helmets to the ground in frustration (h/t Glenn Naughton).

Now it's Armand Membou's turn. Allows a sack on 3rd down. It's the fifth sack the @nyjets have allowed today. pic.twitter.com/CDWrJRzkIq — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) November 8, 2026

After the game, Smith clarified that his frustration came from trying to be better for his team.

“I was just frustrated with not getting it done. I am always the type of guy that is going to look inward," Smith said. "I am really just looking at myself and figuring out how I can be better for the guys and the team so we can get it done.”

Then came the aftermath. Not even 24 hours after the Jets' loss, edge rusher Will McDonald requested a trade to a better situation—one where he will play over 50% of the snaps compared to his time with the Jets.

McDonald is a good edge rusher, but it's obvious at this point he's not a fit for the defense Glenn wants to run. Should the head coach boast that his coaching plan would set the former first-round pick back dating to last year? Absolutely. But it's no use crying over spilled milk.

At this rate, the milk is spoiled; players in need of new contracts are going to start wanting out.

Smith and Membou aren't on that list. But it's evident the Jets have reached a tipping point under Glenn. With eight games left in the regular season, this may get a whole lot worse before it gets better.

Jets should shift deadline thoughts (but probably won't)

We've already mentioned McDonald's trade request, but it highlights the Jets' bigger problems as a front office. They don't have much top talent to ship off, and any deadline fire sale will only muster a couple of late-round draft selections.

That doesn't mean the Jets should stand pact with where they are.

New York is going nowhere this season. All the players brought in to fit Glenn's mold of what a team should look like have failed. The Jets and general manager Darren Mougey should look to sell off some of their talent and try to get as much capital as they can for the next coaching staff when they come in during January.

Among the names are McDonald, Harrison Phillips, Nahshon Wright and Jarvis Brownlee. Breece Hall will be another name that is talked about in trades, but I get the sense the team wants to keep their 1-2 combination with Braelon Allen intact.

It's hard to tell if the Jets will actually make a move at the deadline this year, but if the last few weeks are any indication, they absolutely should.

No coaching changes should be made in 2026

We're at the point in the season where the Jets' outlook will not be based on wins, but on the quality of play from their young performers and on how high a draft pick they will be able to obtain.

New York should not be making any legitimate coaching changes either. If the Jets lose to the Bills on Sunday (expected considering their current four-game losing streak), they will drop to 2-8 for the year. It wouldn't make sense to make a coaching change then—it would be best for the team to ride out the final months of the Glenn era and then make a move once the season ends.

At 5-21, there's little hope that Glenn can turn around the program. He's been given two years to show improvement and hasn't. But if the Jets can get a top pick, then this era will not be a complete loss. It will, at the very least, set the next coaching staff up for success down the road.

But that also means Glenn needs to stay on to complete the team's troubled run. Any change, and the Jets risk missing out on a top pick.

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