3 Trade Partners That Make Sense for Jets Ahead of Deadline

No one is going to expect the New York Jets to turn around their season at 2-6. Two upcoming games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills could end up being the final nails in the coffin for the Aaron Glenn era and for many veterans on the roster.

Even a loss on Sunday to the Chiefs could lead New York to find trade partners for some of their veterans who are not considered part of the future of the organization.

There are plenty of teams who could see themselves as possible trade partners with several players on the Jets. It all comes down to the Jets' asking price and how desperate other teams are to get a deal done.

Here are three possible trade partners the team could be working with over the next few days.

1. Chicago Bears

Chicago wants edge rusher help, and it could certainly use help in the secondary. A potential trade for either Will McDonald or slot cornerback Jarvis Brownlee could work out for both teams. New York would get quality draft capital back, and the Bears would add to a roster that is Super Bowl-ready.

The question will be compensation and alignment fit. If the Bears want an edge rusher who can stop the run, McDonald probably isn't the guy for them. If Chicago believes it needs more of a boundary player at corner, Brownlee won't be the fit for them.

At the end of the day, though, Chicago is desperate for a title. And it may push them to be aggressive with a team like the Jets on Tuesday.

2. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota being a trade partner is based on two things:

1. Jonathan Taylor ends up with the Giants or another team

2. The Jets decide to move off from Breece Hall after all

I remain steadfast in the belief that the team won't move on from Hall this offseason unless they are blown away by a trade offer. Hall is a valued member of their offense and someone who will garner touches when he sees the field on Sunday.

That said, with Braelon Allen's breakout, it appears to be somewhat understandable for the Jets to get out of Hall's contract just months into a new deal. Minnesota is another playoff contender that needs more running back help.

3. Tennessee Titans

Wait, why are the Titans here? They aren't competing for a playoff spot!

True, but Robert Saleh is running the show in Tennessee, and we've already seen him be willing to bring back former Jets players that fit his wide-nine defensive alignment. Could Tennessee try to bring in McDonald as a way to bolster their pass rush beyond the 2026 season? It makes a lot of sense considering Saleh isn't going to be a one-and-done coach.

Saleh's infatuation with his former players could open a trade partnership with his former team and give New York further draft assets to build their roster.

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